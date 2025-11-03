As we enter Week 3 of the 2025-26 season, more clarity has presented itself in the NBA power rankings. Although the Oklahoma City Thunder still reign supreme and undefeated with their perfect 7-0 record, a more accurate picture has been painted for the fast starts we've seen from the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Portland Trail Blazers.

When the Sixers started the season with Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe carrying the offense, many questions were raised about whether this hot start would be sustainable. Well, the 76ers are now 5-1, and their offense ranks among the best in the league, as they scored 129 points or more in three of their four games in Week 2.

Even with Joel Embiid still working his way back to full speed and Paul George yet to make his season debut, Philadelphia has proven that they are a top 10 team in the NBA right now.

Another surprise in the Eastern Conference through two weeks has been the Milwaukee Bucks.

We know how good Giannis Antetokounmpo is, but the uncertainty surrounding Milwaukee's secondary talents raised concerns about whether they could compete at the top of the conference. Those doubts are no more, as Ryan Rollins has emerged as one of the best storylines in the league in the wake of Kevin Porter Jr.'s injuries.

It is not hard to say that Rollins has cemented himself as the Bucks' second-best player, and he certainly has gained a lot of attention in the race for the league's Most Improved Player through the first couple of weeks of the new season.

In the Western Conference, every win continues to matter a little more than in previous seasons because of the gauntlet that exists. Nine teams in the West are .500 or better through the first two weeks, and so much talent exists in the conference.

While it is early, Tiago Splitter and the Portland Trail Blazers deserve a lot of credit for the fight, resilience, and poise they've shown in the wake of Chauncey Billups being put on leave by the NBA after being arrested by the FBI.

This young team, led by veterans Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant, is playing at an exceptionally high level right now, and they find themselves as a top-four team in a conference full of championship contenders as a result.

Like the 76ers and Bucks, Portland has also done enough to rise into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings, and they will have even more opportunities in Week 3 of the season to prove that their start is not a fluke.

Here is what ClutchPoints' NBA power rankings look like after Week 2 of the 2025-26 season, starting with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champions.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 7-0 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (W7), vs. SAC (W6), vs. WAS (W19), vs. NOP (W31)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (11/4), at POR (11/5), at SAC (11/7)*, at MEM (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder are just the third team in NBA history to begin back-to-back seasons with a 7-0 record. The other two were the Boston Celtics (1963-65) and the Houston Rockets (1993-95). All of these teams won back-to-back championships, and the Thunder are hoping that history repeats itself yet again.

It is scary for the rest of the NBA what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's group has achieved without Jalen Williams playing and Chet Holmgren dealing with a back injury. The Thunder truly are a team that defines the saying “next man up,” and their ability to break down opposing teams is why they are reigning champions.

Not only has Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 30 points in all but one game this season, but Ajay Mitchell, Aaron Wiggins, and Cason Wallace are beginning to emerge as the next wave of impactful talents behind this team's stars. This is a scary sight for the rest of the NBA.

2. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

2025-26 Record: 5-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (W18), vs. MIA (W6), at PHX (L12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAL (11/5), vs. HOU (11/7)*, vs. NOP (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

For the first time in franchise history, the San Antonio Spurs started a season with a perfect 5-0 record. Although the Spurs dropped their first game on Sunday night to the Phoenix Suns, this has been a remarkable start for Victor Wembanyama and his team, as they have emerged as true threats in the Western Conference.

Only three teams rank inside the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating: the Spurs, Thunder, and Denver Nuggets. Mitch Johnson is clearly the early favorite for Coach of the Year, and his young team will only get better as the season progresses.

However, the Spurs lost more than their first game on Sunday, as rookie guard Dylan Harper left the arena in a walking boot with some sort of calf injury. Losing Harper would be a big hit to the Spurs' second unit.

3. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 3-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (W13), vs. NOP (W34), at POR (L2)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (11/3), vs. MIA (11/5), vs. GSW (11/7)*, vs. IND (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

Since dropping their first game of the season in overtime against the Golden State Warriors, the Nuggets have looked like one of the most complete offensive teams in the league. Although this team did lose in the final seconds of their first NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver has still proven to be awfully hard to defeat.

Nikola Jokic's streak of beginning to season with four straight triple-doubles was snapped during his quest for a fifth in Portland, as he finished this NBA Cup game with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists. As long as Jokic continues his dominance and Jamal Murray keeps up his scoring outbursts, the Nuggets will be considered the second-best team in the West.

4. Milwaukee Bucks (+7)

2025-26 Record: 4-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (W10), vs. GSW (W10), vs. SAC (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at IND (11/3), at TOR (11/4), vs. CHI (11/7)*, vs. HOU (11/9)

Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves a lot of credit for what he's done for the Bucks to begin the 2025-26 NBA season. It was important for this team to get off to a fast start in a wide-open Eastern Conference, and that is exactly what the Bucks have achieved.

Wins over New York and on the road in Toronto are impressive for this group, but their best win came in the second week of the season against the Warriors. Without Giannis on the court, the Bucks showed resilience and proved that their second unit can compete with anyone in the league.

Ryan Rollins was fantastic in this game, scoring a career-high 32 points, and eight different players scored at least 10 points for Milwaukee against Golden State. Perimeter shooting will be the key to the Bucks being championship contenders once again, as the team ranks third in 3-point shooting percentage right now.

5. Philadelphia 76ers (+10)

2025-26 Record: 5-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W12), at WAS (W5/OT), vs. BOS (L1)*, at BKN (W24)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (11/4), at CLE (11/5), vs. TOR (11/8), vs. DET (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

If it weren't for a one-point loss in their NBA Cup game to the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers would be 6-0 right now and higher in this week's edition of the NBA power rankings. What makes this loss sting more for the 76ers is that Tyrese Maxey had a great chance to win the game on a floater with four seconds left.

Even with this loss, the Sixers are off to a perfect start, considering Embiid is still understanding his limitations on the court and where this team finished a year ago. Maxey has played like a true MVP candidate, and Philadelphia ranks second in offensive rating.

The unsung hero of the 76ers' success to this point has been Quentin Grimes, who opted to accept his qualifying offer in the offseason after failing to reach a long-term commitment with the team. So far, Grimes has averaged 18.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game, recently recording 22 points, 13 assists, and six rebounds off the bench against Brooklyn on Sunday.

6. Houston Rockets (-)

2025-26 Record: 3-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W28), at TOR (W18), at BOS (W27)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (11/3), at MEM (11/5), at SAS (11/7)*, at MIL (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

Are Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets beginning to create their identity this season? Since starting the year 0-2, the Rockets have won three straight games, and they did so by a combined 73 points this past week. This three-game stretch was capped off by a 27-point road win in Boston, which has certainly put teams on notice, even though the Celtics have their own struggles this season.

The Rockets currently rank first in offensive rating through their first five games of the season, and they remain firmly in the top 10 of the NBA power rankings because of how well they are moving the ball. Durant and Alperen Sengun already have a strong connection, and Jabari Smith Jr. is emerging as a true scoring threat on the wing, primarily from 3-point range.

Josh Okogie has also been essential to the Rockets' success to this point. Ime Udoka's decision to insert him into the starting lineup has given Houston's offense a jolt to begin games.

7. Portland Trail Blazers (+12)

2025-26 Record: 4-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (W14), at UTA (W2), vs. DEN (W2)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (11/3), vs. OKC (11/5), at MIA (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

The Trail Blazers are 4-1 since Billups was arrested by the FBI and put on leave by the NBA. Tiago Splitter deserves a lot of credit for what he's done with this young, growing Trail Blazers team, but the focus of the team's success should be cast on the veterans.

Damian Lillard has continued to lead this team behind the scenes despite being out for the year with his Achilles injury, and both Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant have embraced their respective roles. Grant has been fantastic coming off the bench for Portland and averaging 20.7 points per game.

Portland ranks inside the top five in defensive rating through their first six games, and a 3-0 week was capped off by an impressive come-from-behind win in their first NBA Cup game against Denver. The Blazers were the team that moved up the most in this week's NBA power rankings.

8. Los Angeles Lakers (-)

2025-26 Record: 5-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (L14), at MIN (W1), at MEM (W5)*, vs. MIA (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (11/3), vs. SAS (11/5), at ATL (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

Without Luka Doncic, who missed three games with a finger and leg injury, the Los Angeles Lakers went 2-1 thanks to Austin Reaves and Jake LaRavia. If it weren't for Reaves' All-NBA-like performances and heroics on the court, the story for the Lakers this season would be LaRavia emerging as an essential secondary option.

Over his last three games, LaRavia has averaged 21.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game while shooting 66.7 percent from 3-point range. LaRavia turned 24 on Monday, and he is proving to be one of the most underrated offseason signings.

Oh, and Doncic returned to the court for the Lakers this past week, casually recording 44 points and 12 rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies in their first NBA Cup game. The Lakers look as good as they could be right now, and LeBron James is nearing a return to the court sometime in the middle of November.

9. Chicago Bulls (+3)

2025-26 Record: 5-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (W5), vs. SAC (W13), vs. NYK (W10)*, at NYK (L12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (11/4), at MIL (11/7)*, at CLE (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

This past offseason, the Chicago Bulls had questions about just how much they were willing to commit to Josh Giddey long-term. Well, those doubts are no more, as Giddey has proven to be worth every penny of his $100 million contract.

Giddey has been the leader of the Bulls' success, guiding the team to their first 5-0 start since Michael Jordan did so during the 1996-97 season. Unfortunately for Chicago, their winning streak to start the year was snapped in their second consecutive game against the New York Knicks. However, the Bulls got the upper hand over their Eastern Conference foes in the NBA Cup.

The Bulls are off to a perfect 4-0 start at home this season, but 10 of their next 14 games will be on the road. This will be a true test for Chicago to prove what they are made of, as winning on the road is what makes a team a true contending threat in the NBA power rankings.

10. Golden State Warriors (-3)

2025-26 Record: 4-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W13), vs. LAC (W19), at MIL (L10), at IND (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (11/4), at SAC (11/5), at DEN (11/7)*, vs. IND (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

The Warriors could have easily gone 4-0 this past week and found themselves with a 6-1 record, which would've put them right behind the Thunder for the No. 2 spot in the NBA power rankings. Instead, the Warriors failed to beat the Giannis-less Bucks, and then they fell apart on the road against the Indiana Pacers, giving that team their first win of the season.

Both of these second-half collapses by Golden State are concerning, especially given that this is an older team that has been questioned about its overall durability and ability to play at a high level for all 48 minutes every game.

Turnovers have been the key reason for the Warriors' back-to-back losses, as 38 turnovers in a two-game span would likely lead to anyone dropping games in this league. At the same time, Golden State ranks second and third in third-quarter offensive and defensive ratings, respectively. The foundation for championship-like success has been built in San Francisco.

11. New York Knicks (-9)

2025-26 Record: 3-3 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (L10), at CHI (L10)*, vs. CHI (W12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (11/3), vs. MIN (11/5), vs. BKN (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

Who are the New York Knicks? This is a question many are still trying to figure out, as Jalen Brunson and Co. have yet to really put their foot down and look like the title threats they are under new head coach Mike Brown.

Eventually, the Knicks will look like a complete team on offense, but they have turned the ball over more than usual because of an emphasis being put on shooting more threes. Outside of their offensive philosophy, what's concerning about the Knicks is that they are 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The good news is that the Knicks begin a six-game homestand this upcoming week, which could allow them to get back inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings. For now, though, this team's struggles are notable enough for them to drop.

12. Cleveland Cavaliers (-7)

2025-26 Record: 4-3 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (W21), at BOS (L20), vs. TOR (L11)*, vs. ATL (W8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (11/5), at WAS (11/7)*, vs. CHI (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

Darius Garland is on the verge of returning for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star point guard has been ramping up his activities behind the scenes in Cleveland, and the team is hopeful he will make his debut sometime over the course of their next six games.

This is definitely good news for Cleveland, especially considering the injuries piling up for them. Donovan Mitchell has been battling hamstring soreness, and Jarrett Allen is dealing with a partially broken left ring finger. These two injuries led to the Cavs dropping two of their four games during the second week of the season.

At full strength, this team is still one of the best in the league, and Garland's pending return will prove this.

13. Detroit Pistons (-)

2025-26 Record: 4-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L21), vs. ORL (W19), vs. DAL (W12)^

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MEM (11/3), vs. UTA (11/5), at BKN (11/7)*, at PHI (11/9)

^Game played in Mexico City

*NBA Cup Game

A win in Mexico City over the Dallas Mavericks was exactly what the Detroit Pistons needed. This win was notable for several reasons, but after turning the ball over 26 times against Cleveland to begin the week, Cade Cunningham and Detroit only had eight total turnovers against Dallas.

Holding onto the ball and valuing possessions is what makes the Pistons a special team, as their athleticism and scoring abilities off the dribble are tough to stop from any team's perspective in the East.

The Pistons can continue to build on their string of recent success this upcoming week, starting with a tough trip to Memphis.

14. Miami Heat (-)

2025-26 Record: 3-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W27), at SAS (L6), at LAL (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (11/3), at DEN (11/5), vs. CHA (11/7)*, vs. POR (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

The Miami Heat have a new look to them offensively, and it has helped this team begin the year 3-3 and looking like a threat as a potential top-six team in the East standings. With fewer screens and more emphasis being put on picking up the pace, especially in transition, the Heat have propelled themselves to ranking 10th in offensive rating.

At the same time, this has led to some sloppy play as well, with the Heat ranking in the middle of the pack when it comes to turnovers.

Tyler Herro has not played yet this season, and Norman Powell has missed three straight games with a groin injury. Still, the Heat are finding ways to win playing through Bam Adebayo, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. has had a nice start to the season after struggling on offense last year.

15. Boston Celtics (+5)

2025-26 Record: 3-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (W32), vs. CLE (W20), at PHI (W1)*, vs. HOU (L27)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (11/3), vs. WAS (11/5), at ORL (11/7)*, at ORL (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

At points, the Boston Celtics have shown shades of their championship pedigree on the court this season. That was evident in their NBA Cup win over the 76ers, as well as in their home win over the Cavs. However, the Celtics' roster gaps have popped up as well, and that was clear in their 27-point loss at home to Houston.

Success in Boston this season will only come from their effort on defense, as the Celtics don't have the firepower to consistently outscore teams and try to shoot as many threes as possible like last season.

Joe Mazzulla has to be pleased with what he's seen from Josh Minott and Neemias Queta early on this season, as these two young frontcourt pieces have presented a blueprint for Boston to find success in the paint on either end of the floor.

16. Los Angeles Clippers (-7)

2025-26 Record: 3-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L19), vs. NOP (W2)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (11/3), vs. OKC (11/4), at PHX (11/6), vs. PHX (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

One of the biggest question marks in the NBA right now has to be the Los Angeles Clippers. When you look at this team on paper, they have the makings of being a top-five team in the NBA power rankings and one that can contend for a title.

In reality, this team is old, they collapse on offense at times, and they don't have a reliable go-to scorer on their bench. If it weren't for a buzzer-beating shot by Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers would have lost their first NBA Cup game to the New Orleans Pelicans, who are now 0-6 and on the verge of making a head coaching change.

It is quite a miracle that the Clippers are 3-2 right now, as they still have a lot to sort through outside of Leonard and James Harden if they are to be taken seriously in a crowded Western Conference.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (-7)

2025-26 Record: 3-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L13), vs. LAL (L1), at CHA (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (11/3), at NYK (11/5), vs. UTA (11/7)*, at SAC (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

Outside of Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels, who is averaging a career-high 18.0 points per game through six games, the Minnesota Timberwolves have taken a step back. This team doesn't look like the same fearful defensive team they have been known to be through the years, and the Wolves are still attempting to develop a strong bench unit outside of Naz Reid.

Without Anthony Edwards, there are still a lot of questions about where the Timberwolves can go for consistent production and playmaking outside of Randle. That is why it is hard to trust them against playoff-caliber teams right now.

Once Edwards returns from his hamstring injury, a lot of these problems will go away. However, the Timberwolves' path to reaching their high postseason goals starts on defense, where they currently rank 23rd in the league.

18. Toronto Raptors (+4)

2025-26 Record: 3-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (L18), vs. HOU (L18), at CLE (W11)*, vs. MEM (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (11/4), at ATL (11/7)*, at PHI (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

If there is one sneaky team in the East worth keeping an eye on, it's the Toronto Raptors. Brandon Ingram has been the perfect All-Star talent to pair with Scottie Barnes on the wing, as Ingram has averaged 22.3 points per game while shooting 55.0 percent from the floor.

Toronto currently ranks fourth in field goal percentage and sixth in 3-point shooting percentage, and they are one of two teams averaging at least 30 assists per game — the other being the Chicago Bulls.

There is a lot to like about the Raptors' start to the season, and they will be tested this upcoming week with three big games against projected East contenders. This stretch will give a clear glimpse as to just how good the Raptors can be.

19. Atlanta Hawks (-3)

2025-26 Record: 3-3 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L5), at BKN (W5), at IND (W20)*, at CLE (L8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (11/4), vs. TOR (11/7)*, vs. LAL (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

The worst news that the Atlanta Hawks could get is that Trae Young will miss multiple weeks with an MCL sprain. Young, who led the league in assists last game, is the engine of the Hawks' offense, and without him, this team will have a tough time creating scoring opportunities for themselves.

However, that was not the case when they scored 128 points against the Indiana Pacers in their first NBA Cup game.

Jalen Johnson is the key to the Hawks emerging as real threats with Young on the sidelines, as the young forward has averaged 22.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game over Atlanta's last two games. Is this play sustainable for a team that doesn't have much depth, especially in their backcourt?

20. Orlando Magic (-3)

2025-26 Record: 3-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (L12), at DET (L19), at CHA (W16), at WAS (W31)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ATL (11/4), vs. BOS (11/7)*, vs. BOS (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

Are the Orlando Magic finally figuring things out? After losing four straight games to fall to 1-4, the Magic outscored Charlotte and Washington by a combined 47 points over their last two outings.

Shockingly enough, Orlando's offense has let them down to this point. Specifically, Desmond Bane still seems like he's getting used to playing off Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, as he's only shooting 25.8 percent from 3-point range. Until the Magic can turn things on from the perimeter, they will face major questions about their overall potential.

The Magic must make a statement this week against a Hawks team without Trae Young and a Celtics team lacking size and skill in their frontcourt.

21. Phoenix Suns (+8)

2025-26 Record: 3-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (L4/OT), vs. MEM (L1), vs. UTA (W22)*, vs. SAS (W12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (11/4), vs. LAC (11/6), at LAC (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

Just when it looked like the Phoenix Suns would remain at the bottom of the NBA power rankings the whole season, this team put together two straight wins: one in the NBA Cup over a sneaky Utah Jazz team and the other against an undefeated Spurs team.

Devin Booker has looked as good as he has over his now 11 years in the NBA, as the 29-year-old star is averaging 30.0 points and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from 3-point range.

With Ryan Dunn and Dillon Brooks defending on the wing, as well as plenty of size on the interior, Phoenix could wind up being a sneaky defensive-minded team later in the season. However, this has been an area of concern for the Suns to this point, as they rank inside the bottom 10 in defensive rating.

22. Memphis Grizzlies (-4)

2025-26 Record: 3-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L13), at PHX (W1), vs. LAL (L5)*, at TOR (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (11/3), vs. HOU (11/5), vs. DAL (11/7)*, vs. OKC (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

Does Ja Morant want to play for Tuomas Iisalo and the Memphis Grizzlies? Well, his comments the other night surely didn't confirm his commitment to Memphis, as Morant made it his mission to tell reporters that Iisalo and the coaching staff were to blame for their 20-point collapse against the Lakers in the NBA Cup. As a result, he was suspended one game.

After their 2-1 start in the first week, the Grizzlies have lost three of their last four games, and this is a direct result of their offensive inconsistencies. This team has been abysmal on offense outside of Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., and yet Iisalo hasn't played either star over 32 minutes in a game this year.

Unless the Grizzlies let their stars loose and let them lead the team, this organization is doomed.

23. Charlotte Hornets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 3-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L27), vs. ORL (L16), vs. MIN (L17), vs. UTA (W23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NOP (11/4), at MIA (11/7)*

*NBA Cup Game

Like the Raptors, there is a lot to like about the Charlotte Hornets being a sneaky team in the NBA power rankings. Although they rank among the 10 worst teams right now, Charlotte has shown clear growth. This is especially true, looking at their rookies from the offseason to where they are now.

Kon Knueppel has shot over 43 percent from 3-point range, Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the league in shooting at 81.1 percent, and Sion James is shooting 66.7 percent while also making an impact defensively on the wing. These three have helped set a standard in Charlotte, and the Hornets have proven to be one of the deeper teams in the league when it comes to finding production on the bench.

The Hornets are 3-4 this season, and yet Brandon Miller has missed five straight games with a shoulder injury. Even LaMelo Ball sat during the team's 23-point win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. This team's youth, speed, and pace make them a tough matchup in the Eastern Conference.

24. Sacramento Kings (+2)

2025-26 Record: 2-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L6), at CHI (L13), at MIL (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DEN (11/3), vs. GSW (11/5), vs. OKC (11/7)*, vs. MIN (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

Outside of a 13-point loss to the Bulls, the Sacramento Kings' other five games have all been single-digit wins or losses. Both of their wins have been by a single possession.

While the Kings have found themselves in almost every game this year, they have not closed out games well. In fact, Sacramento ranks 25th and 23rd in fourth-quarter offensive and defensive rating, respectively.

This team has no bench, and the Kings are solely relying on their aging veterans to carry the heavy lifting on offense. The only good news for Sacramento is that they are only averaging 13.2 turnovers per game, the third-best mark in the NBA.

25. Dallas Mavericks (-1)

2025-26 Record: 2-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (L7), vs. IND (W2), vs. DET (L12)^

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at HOU (11/3), vs. NOP (11/5), at MEM (11/7)*, at WAS (11/8)

^Game played in Mexico City

*NBA Cup Game

The constant changes to the Dallas Mavericks' lineups because of injuries have really impacted their potential success to begin the year. Now the Mavs are missing Anthony Davis because of a low-grade calf strain, which adds more mystery to who they actually are as a team.

With their size at full strength, the Mavs can certainly create problems on the interior for a lot of teams, especially with Cooper Flagg running the point guard position. But that is the problem — this team is never healthy enough to live up to expectations.

Aside from ranking last in offensive rating, Dallas has been one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the league. The Mavericks' -8.3 average point differential ranks 26th in the NBA.

26. Utah Jazz (+1)

2025-26 Record: 2-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W4/OT), vs. POR (L2), at PHX (L22)*, at CHA (L23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BOS (11/3), at DET (11/5), at MIN (11/7)*

*NBA Cup Game

It seems like the Utah Jazz have come back down from their unexpected fast start to the season, losing three straight games and back-to-back games by 20-plus points.

As good a rebounding team as they are and as well as Lauri Markkanen has played, the Jazz are a bottom-tier defensive team based on early metrics. Utah is allowing too many open looks from the perimeter on defense, and opponents are averaging 121.2 points per game against them. It is hard to win in this league, especially out West, when you are surrendering over 120 points per game.

The Jazz are currently in the midst of a five-game road trip that will conclude this upcoming week. So far, Utah has gone 0-3 on the road this season.

27. Indiana Pacers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 1-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (L2), vs. ATL (L20)*, vs. GSW (W5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (11/3), vs. BKN (11/5), at DEN (11/8), at GSW (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

If it weren't for Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Quentin Jackson combining for 83 points on Saturday night, the Indiana Pacers would be 0-6 right now. Unfortunately for Indiana, they have not been able to escape the injury bug.

Bennedict Mathurin has missed multiple games after starting the season off hot, and Obi Toppin will miss multiple months after electing to undergo foot surgery. On top of these two being out, TJ McConnell has yet to make his season debut, and Andrew Nembhard is still dealing with a shoulder injury.

There really isn't much to say about the Pacers right now, as expectations can't be high when you are missing three or four starters because of injury.

28. Washington Wizards (-)

2025-26 Record: 1-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (L5/OT), at OKC (L19), vs. ORL (L31)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NYK (11/3), at BOS (11/5), vs. CLE (11/7)*, vs. DAL (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

While going 0-3 in the second week of the season was not good news for the Washington Wizards, Bilal Coulibaly's return to the starting lineup was. With Coulibaly back on the court, the Wizards can continue to work on their development of a young core highlighted by the French wing, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and Bub Carrington.

Although Washington has shown flashes of their offensive potential, like in their overtime loss to Philadelphia, this is still a bottom-tier scoring team that struggles to find production in the paint. However, Washington does rank ninth in 3-point shooting percentage.

If there is any bottom-five team in the NBA power rankings that is capable of upsetting a top-tier team, it's definitely the Wizards because of their pace and length on defense.

29. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 0-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L28), vs. ATL (L5), vs. PHI (L24)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (11/3), at IND (11/5), vs. DET (11/7)*, at NYK (11/9)

*NBA Cup Game

The 1972-73 Sixers hold the record for the most losses in a single season: 73 losses.

Could the Brooklyn Nets break that record this season? The Nets have nobody who can create scoring opportunities for themselves outside of Cam Thomas, they are clearly tanking, and only one of their next 13 games is against a team not projected to be in the playoffs or play-in tournament.

It would be a miracle if the Nets have more than two wins coming out of November, but will they even have one win by the time December starts? This organization is rebuilding, but they are in shambles, and it's amazing there are even people in the stands to watch them play.

30. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

2025-26 Record: 0-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L32), at DEN (L34), at LAC (L2)*, at OKC (L31)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (11/4), at DAL (11/5), at SAS (11/8)

*NBA Cup Game

It is not a matter of whether the New Orleans Pelicans will fire Willie Green; it's a matter of when they will ultimately pull the trigger. Green has lost the players in the locker room, and all the positive emotions this team had to begin the season are gone.

This is kind of shocking, especially considering that a lot of talented players exist on this roster.

Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole have both won championships with the Warriors. Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson are former All-Star talents. Herb Jones is an All-Defensive type of talent, and Trey Murphy III proved to be a rising All-Star-like talent on the wing last season.

Even with all of these players, the Pelicans have underachieved and lost their last four games by a combined 99 points. It is really sad to watch this team play, as it's clear the players no longer want Green as their coach.