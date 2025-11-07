Bodycam footage of the recent arrest of NBA legend Tony Allen has surfaced, and his companion tried to take the fall for the former Memphis Grizzlies star.

TMZ Sports reported the footage. Originally, they were pulled over for “improperly changing lanes on the interstate,” as TMZ notes. Allen was wearing a Grizzlies hoodie at the time of his arrest, and he quipped, “I can't fit in here, bro, I'm 6′ 5″,” while getting out of the police car. This seemingly made the police officer laugh, as heard in the footage.

Tony Allen during his arrest:

“I can’t fit in here bro, I’m 6”5”pic.twitter.com/03sur4Sv21 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

At another point, the man who was arrested alongside Allen tried to set the record straight. The police found cocaine in his car, but he could “absolutely promise” that it's not his, and he doesn't take cocaine. The only drug the man — a former professional wrestler — confessed to using was marijuana for his “back problems.”

Man arrested with Tony Allen takes full responsibility in body cam footage!pic.twitter.com/uzL8sGP0FK — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 7, 2025

“Tony Allen has absolutely nothing to do with that — Tony Allen has only been in my car since 8:43 this morning, and we came straight here,” the man said. “I'm pretty [if you guys] tested that, it's probably weeks and weeks and weeks old. I'm willing to go to your station right now and take a piss test to prove it.”

Ultimately, the man just wanted Allen to be let go. “I wish y'all would let Tony go,” the man said before doubling down on his responsibility. “I will take 100% responsibility for everything in my vehicle.”

Ex-NBA star Tony Allen's recent drug arrest

Allen was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Arkansas. He and the other man were pulled over, and Allen was adamant that he was not involved. He would later be booked on two charges of drug possession. One of the charges was a felony, and the other was a misdemeanor.

He played in the NBA from 2004 to 2018. During that span, he was a six-time All-Defensive player (three First Team, three Second Team) and had his jersey number retired by the Grizzlies. He was an NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics in 2008 as well.