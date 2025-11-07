For years, life has been a real struggle for former NBA player Delonte West. He's had to deal with ongoing battles with bipolar disorder, homelessness, and a series of arrests.

Recently, West was retaken into custody, this time after being found unconscious, per TMZ.com. On Nov.3, the Fairfax County Police Department in Fairfax, Virginia, received a call about an unconscious male found not breathing.

Officers and EMS arrived to find West still breathing on Fair Haven Avenue and Richmond Highway. When asked if he could be taken to the hospital, West reportedly refused. Ultimately, West was arrested for his own safety before being released on bond.

At this time, it is unknown if any charges will be brought against him.

From 2004 to 2012, West played eight seasons in the NBA. He played for four teams: the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks.

His career was derailed by his battles with bipolar disorder and arrests. He was first arrested in 2009 after being pulled over, and police found three loaded firearms in his vehicle.

Since then, he has experienced homelessness, unemployment, and addiction. In 2021, West was arrested in Florida for public intoxication after he was seen banging on the door of the police station.

The following year, West was arrested in Fairfax County for breaking into a vehicle and resisting arrest.

In June 2024, West was once again taken into custody in Virginia for resisting arrest after being found unresponsive. Additionally, he was charged with violating the conditions of his release.

Mark Cuban was Delonte West's guardian angel.

Throughout his very public struggles, West has had at least one person by his side trying to help him. That is none other than former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

In 2020, a video surfaced of West panhandling. Afterward, Cuban met West at a Dallas gas station and arranged for him to be checked into a rehabilitation facility.

Cuban paid for West's treatment and reunited him with his mother. Later on, after his repeated relapses, Cuban couldn't help West any further, considering the complex dynamic of mental illness and addiction.