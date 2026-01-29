Whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo is traded by the Milwaukee Bucks before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5 is the biggest question being asked across the league. With one week until the deadline, Giannis' name continues to be linked to many playoff-contending teams, and it truly appears as if he has played his final game with the Bucks.

Although currently sidelined with another calf strain, one that will keep him out of action until late February at the earliest, Giannis' market expands to virtually every team in the league.

The two-time NBA MVP and nine-time All-NBA forward is in the prime of his career at 31 years old, and he is motivated to join a team that can immediately contend for a championship. That is why teams like the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Minnesota Timberwolves have stood out among all the rumored suitors.

With the Bucks open to receiving and discussing offers regarding Antetokounmpo for the first time, the entire trade deadline has been put on hold until this situation is resolved. Can Milwaukee actually get the god-like offer for Giannis right now, or is it better for them to wait until the offseason?

Some teams have an arsenal of draft picks that can be offered, while other organizations can offer the Bucks a direct path to escalating their rebuild without Giannis in terms of personnel. At the end of the day, the Bucks are the ones in full control of this situation, and they can truly dictate what it will take for them to possibly trade Antetokounmpo over the next week.

Despite probably every team in the league calling about Giannis, we are discussing the 10 most notable suitors for Antetokounmpo and where their assets rank amongst the rest of the NBA. Even though other teams could get involved for Giannis at any point, these are the franchises the Bucks can get the most value from right now before the trade deadline, including an asset ranking on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the best.

Atlanta Hawks

Top player assets: F Jalen Johnson ($30M), C Onyeka Okongwu ($15M), F Zaccharie Risacher ($13.1M), F Asa Newell ($3.2M)

Available draft picks: 7 1st-round picks, including 2026 MIL/NOP swap

Jalen Johnson and the potential first-overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft would be quite the offer for Giannis. However, the Atlanta Hawks have signaled that they are content with the progress of their young core, with Johnson as their focus moving forward. Atlanta is not involved in any conversations with Milwaukee at the moment.

As far as assets go, the Hawks will have opportunities to be in play for star players moving forward. Zaccharie Risacher's name came up in discussions between Atlanta and Dallas regarding Anthony Davis, and it appears the Hawks are still looking for more from their 2024 first-overall pick. In time, he could wind up being the key name move by the Hawks to escalate their rise with Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and others.

ASSET RANKING (scale of 1-10): 8; If the Hawks truly wanted to push for Giannis, they could, but ATL holds no interest in trading Johnson or their 2026 1st-round picks.

Brooklyn Nets

Top player assets: F Michael Porter Jr. ($38.3M), C Nic Claxton ($25.3M), G Egor Demin ($6.8M), C Day'Ron Sharpe ($6.2M), G Cam Thomas ($5.9M), G Nolan Traore ($3.8M), F Noah Clowney ($3.3M), G Ben Saraf ($2.8M)

Available draft picks: Up to 12 1st-round picks through 2032, including eight picks from 2029-2032

No team in the league has more valuable draft assets to play around with over the next few years than the Brooklyn Nets. Not only do the Nets have four combined picks in 2031 and 2032, but they could give Milwaukee at least one pick in 2029, 2030, 2031, and 2032, as well as assets right now like Cam Thomas, Noah Clowney, and others.

But would Giannis actually have interest in going to Brooklyn, a team that will miss the playoffs for a third straight season? There is definitely a path forward for the Nets to be buyers this offseason and turn things around quickly, but this doesn't appear to be the type of scenario Antetokounmpo wants to go to.

From the Bucks' perspective, though, an offer involving at least half of the Nets' draft assets would certainly be appealing.

ASSET RANKING (scale of 1-10): 6; The Nets can offer the most draft capital for Giannis, but they lack the talent to be an immediate contending threat.

Golden State Warriors

Top player assets: F Jimmy Butler ($54.1M), F Jonathan Kuminga ($22.5M), Moses Moody ($11.5M), G Buddy Hield ($9.2M), G Brandin Podziemski ($3.6M)

Available draft picks: All own 2026 to 2032 1st-round picks, except 2030 (own 1-20 portion, 21-30 to WAS)

The one team with the clearest path to making a two-team trade for Giannis before the trade deadline, and that has been aggressive in their talks with the Bucks, is the Golden State Warriors. Unlike other teams, which either don't have the draft capital or salaries to pull off a move for Antetokounmpo right now, the Warriors have been saving their war chest to pursue the Bucks' star through the years.

Ever since Kevin Durant left in 2019, the Warriors have had Giannis at the top of their wish list. Owner Joe Lacob has long dreamed of pairing Giannis with Stephen Curry, and now that chance has presented itself to Golden State. To be perfectly honest, acquiring Giannis could be the last chance for the Warriors to contend for a title before Curry retires.

Jimmy Butler won't be the same dynamic player upon returning from his ACL injury, and will the Warriors truly wait until the back half of the 2026-27 season when he is healthy again? Giving up all their draft picks and sacrificing the players part of the original two-timeline plan (Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski) makes the most lucrative trade package before the deadline.

All of the Warriors' problems and issues stemming from the two-timeline plan can be forgotten and fixed by trading for Antetokounmpo.

ASSET RANKING (scale of 1-10): 9; Out of all the teams that could pull off a trade before the deadline, the Warriors' full offer stands out. Golden State has the draft capital and war chest to make their Giannis dream a reality.

Houston Rockets

Top player assets: C Alperen Sengun ($33.9M), G Fred VanVleet ($25M), F Jabari Smith Jr. ($12.3M [poison pill]), G Reed Sheppard ($10.6M), G Amen Thompson ($9.6M), F Tari Eason ($5.6M)

Available draft picks: Own eight 1st-round picks from 2027 to 2032; 2026 1st-round pick protected 1-4

While the Houston Rockets have interesting assets in Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and tradeable first-round picks from 2027 to 2032, this organization is not expected to enter the sweepstakes for the Bucks' star. Houston spent a lot to get Kevin Durant in the offseason, and the Rockets are committed to the core they have now of him, Sengun, and Thompson.

If Fred VanVleet were healthy, this team would look a lot different right now, and the team has not counted out the veteran guard returning by the end of the year. As much as it would be fun to see Giannis playing alongside Kevin Durant, this won't happen.

ASSET RANKING (scale of 1-10): 4; The Rockets are not interested in Giannis and won't be tearing apart their roster for him.

Miami Heat

Top player assets: G Tyler Herro ($31M), F Andrew Wiggins ($28.2M), G Norman Powell ($20.4M), G Davion Mitchell ($11.6M), C Kel'el Ware ($4.4M), F Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($3.8M), G Kasparas Jakucionis ($3.6M)

Available draft picks: Own 2026, 2029, 2030, 2031, and 2032 1st-round picks; 2027 1st-round pick (1-14 own, 15-30 CHA)

Right next to the Warriors in terms of having the assets to pull off a big trade for Giannis before the deadline is the Miami Heat. Not only can the Heat trade Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee native, but also Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis immediately give Milwaukee depth and young assets to build with.

The only problem with the Heat's potential package is that they can only trade two first-round picks in 2030 and 2032. Around the time of the NBA Draft, Miami will have access to its 2026 pick, as well as all its picks from 2030 to 2033. That is why the Heat's package definitely looks better from the Bucks' perspective in the offseason.

ASSET RANKING (scale of 1-10): 9; The Heat have the best player assets to offer for Giannis, but will have access to trade four outright 1st-round picks in the offseason, compared to two right now before the trade deadline.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Top player assets: F Julius Randle ($30.8M), F Jaden McDaniels ($24.3M), C Naz Reid ($21.5M), G Donte DiVincenzo ($11.9M), G Mike Conley Jr. ($10.7M), G Rob Dillingham ($6.5M), F Joan Beringer ($4.2M), G Terrence Shannon Jr. ($2.6M)

Available draft picks: Own 1st-round picks in 2026, 2028, 2030, 2032; 2029 1st-round pick (1-5 own)

This is the most intriguing situation that keeps being brought up in conversations around the league. Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves own zero draft picks that they can trade right this second, trading Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle to other teams can surely get Minnesota the assets they need.

Although McDaniels could generate significant interest around the league, would there be a market for Randle, one where the Wolves could get at least one first-round pick? Tim Connelly is one of the best executives in the NBA, and he is very well-respected by his peers in opposing front offices. Finding a pathway to land Giannis would be difficult, but it's certainly not as crazy as it may sound.

Then again, not only would the Bucks need to sign off on the deal sending Giannis to Minnesota, but the other teams involved in such a deal, getting McDaniels and Randle, would also have a say in whether they want to see Antetokounmpo next to Anthony Edwards for the foreseeable future.

ASSET RANKING (scale of 1-10): 7; Minnesota would have to get very creative with finding teams to trade 1st-round picks for Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels, as they have no tradeable 1st-round picks right now.

New York Knicks

Top player assets: C Karl-Anthony Towns ($53.1M), F OG Anunoby ($39.5M), Mikal Bridges ($24.9M)

Available draft picks: 1st-round picks in 2026, 2028, 2030, 2032; WAS 2026 1st-round pick (if 9-30)

Since the offseason, the New York Knicks have been labeled the destined landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially after reports of the two teams holding “exclusive negotiations.” However, this seems like the Damian Lillard situation all over again when he wanted to go from Portland to Miami.

The Knicks don't have draft assets to give to Milwaukee, and they would have a much harder time finding suitors for their assets than the Timberwolves would. Karl-Anthony Towns' contract is one of the worst in the league for a big man, and would teams be willing to surrender multiple first-round picks for Mikal Bridges?

Maybe the Knicks could generate a similar market to that of McDaniels by making OG Anunoby available, but the Bucks wouldn't be interested in anything New York can offer them. That is why it's very hard to fathom a Giannis-to-New York scenario right now before the trade deadline.

ASSET RANKING (scale of 1-10): 4; Out of all the teams pursuing Giannis, the Knicks would need to be the most creative to find suitors for Towns/Bridges/Anunoby and get adequate draft capital to Milwaukee.

Portland Trail Blazers

Top player assets: F Jerami Grant ($32M), F Deni Avdija ($14.3M), G Scott Henderson ($10.7M), C Donovan Clingan ($7.1M), C Yang Hansen ($4.4M)

Available draft picks: Six outright 1st-round picks from 2028-2032; own 2026 1st-round pick 1-14 & own 2027 1st-round pick 1-14

Now this is an interesting situation to evaluate. The Portland Trail Blazers have young talents and the Bucks' own draft picks that could be utilized to acquire Giannis and pair him with not only Jrue Holiday, but also Damian Lillard.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Portland has been signaling that it wants to be a buyer and make some type of move to upgrade their chances of competing in the West. Landing Antetokounmpo would be shocking, but that's certainly a statement move!

A package centered on Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson, and draft picks, including Milwaukee's own picks, would be one of the better packages if offered. At this time, Portland is not involved in any talks with the Bucks about a Giannis trade.

ASSET RANKING (scale of 1-10): 6; Giannis isn't going to Portland, but those Milwaukee picks owned by the Blazers, packaged with Avdija, would be something for the Bucks to consider.

San Antonio Spurs

Top player assets: G Devin Vassell ($27M), F Keldon Johnson ($17.5M), C Kelly Olynyk ($13.4M), G Dylan Harper ($12.3M), G Stephon Castle ($9.5M), F Jeremy Sochan ($7M), F Carter Bryant ($4.9M)

Available draft picks: Seven 1st-round picks every year through 2032

As crazy as it may sound, the San Antonio Spurs are legitimate contenders in the Western Conference. Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox have elevated this team to new heights, but it's been the emergence of the Spurs' youngsters that has allowed this group to take a massive step forward.

The Spurs certainly have the trade assets to pull off a big swing for Giannis, especially with Sterphon Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell, and a slew of draft picks handily available. But why would the Spurs tear down everything they've spent time building just to pair Giannis with Wembanyama? These two stars are on very different timelines, and that's why San Antonio isn't interested in talking about an Antetokounmpo trade.

ASSET RANKING (scale of 1-10): 8; The Spurs certainly have the assets to pull off a Giannis deal, yet this organization seems to be content with where they are right now and won't pursue the Bucks' star.

Toronto Raptors

Top player assets: G Immanuel Quickley ($32.5M), RJ Barrett ($27.7M), C Jakob Poeltl ($19.5M), F Collin Murray-Boyles ($6.3M), G Gradey Dick ($4.9M), G Ja'Kobe Walter ($3.6M)

Available draft picks: Own all draft picks through 2032

Along with the Warriors and Heat consistently calling the Bucks before the trade deadline about Giannis, the Toronto Raptors have also been involved in this mix. Bobby Webster is now running the show in Toronto's front office, and he was never afraid to pursue star players while working side by side with Masai Ujiri. After all, Webster was the one who really did the Kawhi Leonard deal with the Spurs in 2019.

The only problem with the Raptors' pursuit of Giannis is that their assets are on bad contracts. RJ Barrett is moveable, but Immanuel Quickley still has four years left on his contract, and Jakob Poeltl is under contract through the 2029-30 season. Milwaukee wouldn't want Quickley or Poeltl, which now forces other teams to be involved.

When comparing this to the likes of New York and Minnesota, those two teams definitely have better assets to trade to third and fourth teams than the Raptors.

ASSET RANKING (scale of 1-10): 2; The Raptors own the draft picks to get Giannis, but their large contracts will be hard to maneuver in a multi-team scenario.