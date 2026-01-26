Giannis Antetokounmpo had previously stated that the calf injury he is recovering from may sideline him for up to four to six weeks. With the two-time MVP’s shaky history with calf injuries, the Milwaukee Bucks head coach, Doc Rivers, has claimed that there exists no timeline for his return as things stand.

“There's really no timetable. There's no thought to that. But listen, there's no timetable either,” he said, seemingly downplaying the possibility of a lengthy absence, per ESPN.

Antetokounmpo experienced noticeable discomfort during Friday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, playing with his right calf wrapped up. He exited with 34 seconds remaining on the clock and appears likely to miss multiple games.

Giannis previously missed eight games earlier this season due to a right calf strain, while left calf injuries forced him to miss the 2024 playoffs and the 2025 All-Star Game. The latest setback marks the fourth calf-related injury he has suffered in the last three seasons.

The injury comes at a precarious time for Milwaukee, which has lost five of its last six games and currently sits 11th in the Eastern Conference at 18-26. The Bucks have been significantly less competitive without him, posting a 3-11 record in games he has missed.

“I felt like I couldn't explode. I could jog. I couldn't get on my toes, so I was kind of jogging on my heel the majority of the game. I didn't have the same explosiveness, but I still felt like I could help. At the end, when it popped, I had to get out. I couldn't walk,” Antetokounmpo said post-game.

The Bucks’ injury challenges extend beyond Antetokounmpo, as they have also been without second-leading scorer Kevin Porter Jr. for the past two games due to an oblique strain. Regardless, Giannis has to date played 30 games this season and is some way away from the league’s requirement of 65 games to be considered for individual accolades, which will be a further blow for the Greek Freak.