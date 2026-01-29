With the NBA trade deadline one week away from the Feb. 5 cutoff and speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo continuing to intensify, a previously undisclosed remark about the New York Knicks has resurfaced amid the growing league-wide sweepstakes for the Milwaukee Bucks star.

Michelle Beadle revealed on the latest episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back that Antetokounmpo once openly expressed interest in playing for New York during a private setting more than two years ago.

“It was over two years ago that we said this was going to happen, no big deal,” Beadle said. “By the way that was from the horse’s mouth over two plus years ago at a charity event when Giannis said, ‘I'd love to be a Knick.’ Couldn’t say it then, we could say it now. That’s how I got that information.”

The comment has gained renewed attention as Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks remains uncertain. The two-time MVP and former Defensive Player of the Year became the focal point of heightened trade chatter earlier this week when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo “is ready for a new home,” prompting teams across the league to evaluate potential offers.

According to multiple reports, several franchises have emerged as aggressive suitors. ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel identified the Knicks, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors as teams actively monitoring the situation. Charania added in a Thursday update that the Minnesota Timberwolves have also entered the sweepstakes, further expanding the market as the deadline approaches.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comment resurfaces amid Knicks trade speculation

Article Continues Below

New York’s inclusion has drawn particular interest given Antetokounmpo’s past remark and the Knicks’ recent on-court resurgence. After stumbling following their NBA Cup run, New York has stabilized and now rides a four-game winning streak. The stretch includes a 119-92 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, a result that helped the Knicks reclaim the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a 29-18 record.

The Knicks are scheduled to return to Madison Square Garden on Friday night to open a two-game homestand against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-25) at 7:30 p.m. ET. While no deal appears imminent, New York’s competitive positioning and asset base continue to place it among the teams monitoring Antetokounmpo’s availability.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, remains in flux. The Bucks sit at 18-27 and occupy the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak Thursday night when they travel to face the Washington Wizards (11-34) at 7:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

League executives have noted that the Bucks retain control over the timing of any potential move, with the option to act before the deadline or revisit discussions during the offseason if a more robust market develops. The expanding list of interested teams has only increased speculation about whether Milwaukee will move its franchise cornerstone in the coming days.

For now, Antetokounmpo continues his season with the Bucks as trade conversations swirl in the background. Still, Beadle’s revelation has added a new layer to the discourse, placing the Knicks squarely back into the narrative as the league waits to see whether speculation gives way to action before the deadline.