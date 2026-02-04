Victor Wembanyama may just be the least likely player in the entire NBA to be traded. The San Antonio Spurs star is 22 years old and the future face of the NBA. He is 7-foot-4 with a unicorn-like offensive skill set. Wembanyama has the size and touch to score inside, but he can also knock down jump shots and score off the dribble. Furthermore, Wembanyama is the league's best shot blocker and should be the perennial Defensive Player of the Year favorite.

There really isn't a trade package out there that the Spurs would even consider, not even one with more draft picks and star talent than ever seen before in a prior trade. Here are the only three trades that would even get the Spurs to think about it for a split second, before they would ultimately shut these proposals down.

Hawks receive: Victor Wembanyama, Harrison Barnes

Spurs receive: Jalen Johnson, four first-round picks, three second-round picks

The Atlanta Hawks opened the floodgates of trade season. Atlanta traded Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. It was an underwhelming return for a former All-Star, but the Hawks found it necessary to move on from Young and kick off a new era.

The Hawks might not be done tinkering with their roster, though. As of now, Jalen Johnson is leading the team ahead as the face of the team. Johnson is emerging as a star. He is an athletic specimen who can finish above the rim, and he is averaging career highs across the board. Johnson is scoring 23.1 points and shooting 36% from deep. Most notably, though, the point forward has displayed his playmaking prowess by averaging eight assists per game.

Despite how great his future looks, the Hawks would certainly trade him for Wembanyama. However, even with a surplus of picks coming on top of Johnson, the Spurs aren't going to give up their prized possession.

Grizzlies receive: Victor Wembanyama, Kelly Olynyk, Jeremy Sochan

Spurs receive: Ja Morant, six first-round picks, three second-round picks

The Memphis Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane in the offseason. They just sent Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz, too. Now they have 12 future first-round picks and seem primed to trade Ja Morant next. Morant and the Grizzlies have been butting heads for quite some time. The point guard has been suspended on numerous occasions, and his play has really regressed in recent seasons. It is honestly a surprise that Bane and Jackson were traded before him.

Morant is still a former All-Star who is just 26 years old, and a change of scenery could get him back on track. While trading for Wembanyama would be next-to-impossible, the Grizzlies could try to lure the Spurs into a trade with a bunch of the picks they've acquired, in addition to the promise that Morant will turn things around.

For the Spurs, trading Wembanyama would be dumb, but adding another point guard would be just as questionable. San Antonio already has De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper on the roster.

Lakers receive: Victor Wembanyama

Spurs receive: Austin Reaves, one first-round pick, four first-round pick swaps

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the impossible last year when they traded for Luka Doncic; perhaps they can do the same for Wembanyama. All it took was Max Christie, one first-round pick, and an aging star in the form of Anthony Davis to acquire Doncic. The move was arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history.

Lakers fans now think that their team can get away with anything, regardless of how unrealistic it is. The Lakers have three offensive-minded ball handlers in Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James. Flipping Reaves for Wembanyama would be even crazier than the Doncic trade, but the French big man would fit impressively on a roster with James and Doncic. His rim protection would make up for the defensive limitations of James and Doncic, and he'd receive a lot of alley oops and open shots because of the playmaking of those two.

Wembanyama won't be traded, but everybody said that about Doncic before the Lakers got their hands on him.