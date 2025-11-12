Once again, the NBA All-Star Game will have a new feel to it. The NBA has been seeking ways to improve the All-Star Game in recent years, and for this February's spectacle in Los Angeles, another new format will be introduced.

This year, the NBA won't have the same four-team mini-tournament format they tinkered with a year ago. Instead, a sense of pride will now encapsulate All-Star Weekend, as NBA fans will get to witness the best in the world go against the best from the United States.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game format will feature a round-robin three-team tournament with two U.S. teams and one team made up of the best international players in the league. After seeing all the success from the 2024 Summer Olympics and the increase in international talent entering the league, this was an easy decision for the NBA and Silver to make.

Each of the three teams will have a minimum of eight players, and each game will be 12 minutes long. Team 1 will play Team 2, followed by the winning team playing Team 3. Then, the loser of the first and second games will face off against Team 3. After these three games, the top two teams by record will advance to face each other in the championship game.

Just like in previous years, the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will feature 24 players (12 from each conference), and the starters from each conference will be selected by fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%), and a media panel (25%). The remaining seven players from each conference will be picked by NBA head coaches.

All 24 players will be selected without regard to position.

Should the All-Star voting process not result in 16 American players and eight international players (which can include American players with ties to other countries if necessary), then Silver will add additional All-Stars to join either group to reach that minimum.

With a new twist that puts the best in the world up against the best in the United States, the NBA should anticipate plenty of high-level play since players are representing their countries.

So, what will these rosters ultimately look like? It is way too early to definitively say who will be an All-Star three months from now, but here is an early look at what the Team World and Team USA rosters could look like.

Predicting Team World's roster

Good luck stopping the 2026 Team World All-Star team. We are just three weeks through the 2025-26 NBA season, and it's already clear who will be leading the World All-Stars in February, as pretty much all of the players in the running for the MVP award will be playing together.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will obviously be leading this Team World group alongside Nikola Jokic, and it's safe to assume both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama will be on it as well. These four have been solidly in the MVP rankings to begin the year, and Luka Doncic is right there too, assuming he can remain healthy.

That leaves three spots up for grabs, which could be determined based on the 12-player requirement from the East and West.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder (WEST)

The reigning league MVP has the Oklahoma City Thunder sitting pretty at 11-1 to begin the new season, and they could threaten the 20215-16 Golden State Warriors' 73-win record. Shai has led the Thunder without Jalen Williams by his side, and is firmly in control of the early MVP race once again.

Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets (WEST)

Through the Denver Nuggets' first 10 games of the season, Jokic has recorded six triple-doubles. He is currently on pace to break Russell Westbrook's single-season record of 42 triple-doubles, and he has the Nuggets right behind SGA and the Thunder in the standings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks (EAST)

Giannis has been the best player in the East this season, and he has the Milwaukee Bucks within striking distance of the top of the conference. He currently leads the league in scoring and is the only player in the NBA averaging a 30-point double-double this season.

Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs (WEST)

No player was making more headlines and highlights during the first week of the season than Wemby. In his third season, Wembanyama has taken that next step to becoming a superstar, and he has the San Antonio Spurs in a position to contend against Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. There is no doubt that he will be an All-Star if healthy.

Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers (WEST)

Doncic has missed four of the Los Angeles Lakers' first 11 games. However, when he plays, Doncic has averaged over 37 points per game and is averaging a near triple-double. The more he plays, the more Doncic will be associated with this season's MVP award.

Josh Giddey – Chicago Bulls (EAST)

Out of all the potential first-time All-Stars, Josh Giddey stands out. The Australian guard was the main reason for the Chicago Bulls' 5-0 start, and he, too, is averaging a near triple-double. Given that the East is significantly weaker than the West, it's hard to imagine Giddey will be left off this list.

Alperen Sengun – Houston Rockets (WEST)

Alongside Kevin Durant this season, Alperen Sengun has taken yet another step in his young career, emerging as an all-around offensive threat and primary facilitator. Sengun is averaging career highs in points, assists, and 3-point shooting. Only the Houston Rockets center and Jokic are averaging at least 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists this season.

Deni Avdija – Portland Trail Blazers (WEST)

Deni Avdija is one of five players averaging at least 25 points and six rebounds per game this season, joining Jokic, Wemby, Giannis, and Lauri Markkanen. While this final Team World spot could wind up going to Markkanen, Avdija has put the Portland Trail Blazers in the West playoff conversation. That has to mean something when selecting reserves for the All-Star Game.

Predicting Team USA roster

There are several other notable players who qualify for the Team World All-Star squad who could easily make the list. Jamal Murray, Karl-Anthony Towns, Lauri Markkanen, and Pascal Siakam could even expand the eight-player roster to 12 players.

However, the new rules state that the three teams will be comprised of at least eight players, and only Silver can make the decision to add more. That means 16 Americans will make up the two Team USA rosters, which definitely have some question marks early in the 2025-26 season.

LeBron James has yet to play this season, and it's unknown if he will continue his All-Star streak. One can assume James will get the nod, but for the sake of only including players who have played this season, LeBron was left off the list.

Much of the same can be said for Jalen Williams, Anthony Davis, Trae Young, and Tyler Herro, all of whom have missed significant time or have yet to play at all because of injuries.

Deciding which 16 players will make the Team USA All-Star roster will be dictated by not only who is healthy, but also where certain teams reside in the standings by the end of December.

This is especially true for the Western Conference, as teams flourishing could wind up with two or three All-Stars compared to another team's star putting up what many would call “empty stats” for a group at the bottom of the standings.

Expect plenty of young faces and some newcomers for the Team USA All-Stars this season, but as long as they are healthy, the known superstars will still be on the list.

Kevin Durant – Houston Rockets (WEST)

New place, same Kevin Durant. No matter where Durant is playing, he is a walking bucket, and that statement has continued in Houston alongside Alperen Sengun. Durant has led the Rockets to having the best offense in the league during the first few weeks of the 2025-26 season, and he has yet to miss a game.

Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors (WEST)

Article Continues Below

Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, and Anthony Edwards are the only players in the league this season averaging at least 25 points per game while knocking down an average of four triples per game. The Warriors will go as far as Steph can take them this season, and he continues to play at an MVP level as a 37-year-old guard.

Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers (EAST)

No player has been on the court more than Tyrese Maxey this season. He is the face of the Philadelphia 76ers since Joel Embiid's knee health remains a question mark, and Maxey has delivered by joining Austin Reaves and Doncic as the only players averaging at least 30 points and over eight assists per game. Maxey is a no-doubt All-Star if he is healthy.

Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves (WEST)

Anthony Edwards is the only player in the NBA to be averaging over 20 points per game and shooting both 50% from the floor and 50% from 3-point range (minimum 50 shot attempts). He continues to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves in a positive direction, and there is no doubt that Edwards is one of the top American players in the NBA right now.

Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns (WEST)

After starting the year 1-4, the Phoenix Suns have turned things around and are right back in the thick of the West standings thanks to Devin Booker's leadership. Booker is joined by Mitchell, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Antetokounmpo as the only players in the league averaging at least 28 points per game and shooting over 50% from the floor.

Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons (EAST)

The Detroit Pistons reside at the top of the East standings this season, and that is because of Cade Cunningham's heroics. Aside from being the Pistons' leading scorer, Cunningham has elevated the play of all those around him and has emerged as one of the best offensive weapons at the point guard position in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics (EAST)

Without Jayson Tatum this season, everything the Boston Celtics do revolves around Jaylen Brown. The 29-year-old wing ranks inside the NBA's top 10 in scoring, and he is shooting a career-high 51.7% from the floor. He should be making his fourth straight All-Star appearance.

Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks (EAST)

Another year, another All-Star appearance for Jalen Brunson with the New York Knicks. Brunson is undoubtedly one of the five best players in the East this season, and he continues to reinvent the Knicks' offense. He is averaging 27.7 points per game this season, just like Brown.

Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers (EAST)

Donovan Mitchell continues to be the most underrated multi-time All-Star in the NBA. The Cleveland Cavaliers leader is one of the best scorers in the NBA, and he has taken another step forward this season by emerging as one of six players averaging at least 30 points per game through the first three weeks of the season.

Evan Mobley – Cleveland Cavaliers (EAST)

A few big men will come from the Eastern Conference and be selected as All-Stars this season, and Evan Mobley will likely be one of them. Along with averaging over 20 points and eight rebounds per game, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is joined by Scottie Barnes as the only players averaging at least 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic (EAST)

Luka, Giannis, Wemby, Jokic, and Paolo Banchero are the only five players averaging at least 23 points and nine rebounds per game this season. The Orlando Magic continue to play through Banchero, and he should make it back to the All-Star Game this season after missing it last year with an oblique injury.

Julius Randle – Minnesota Timberwolves (WEST)

Alongside Edwards, Julius Randle has been putting together a fantastic season in Minnesota. In fact, Randle and Giannis are the only players in the NBA averaging at least 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game while shooting over 40% from 3-point range. Randle's all-around offensive repertoire is what makes him an All-Star.

Jalen Duren – Detroit Pistons (EAST)

One of the many potential first-time All-Stars on the Team USA side of things is Jalen Duren. The Pistons have emerged as a real threat in the East this season, and while Cade is playing his way into the MVP conversation, Duren has emerged as a key weapon on both sides of the court, especially when it comes to ranking fourth in offensive rebounding.

Norman Powell – Miami Heat (EAST)

It was a shame that Norman Powell was snubbed from being an All-Star last season. Now that he is in the East and averaging over 24 points per game as the leading scorer for the Miami Heat, it should be a no-brainer that Powell finally makes the All-Star team as a 32-year-old shooting guard.

Austin Reaves – Los Angeles Lakers (WEST)

Without LeBron James and some games without Doncic, Austin Reaves has come into his own as an emerging star in Los Angeles. He has yet to score below 21 points in any game this season, and he joins Luka as the only players in the NBA averaging at least 30 points and nine assists per game.

Jalen Johnson – Atlanta Hawks (EAST)

If he were healthy last season, Jalen Johnson would have put together a very compelling argument for being an All-Star. Now that he is back on the floor for the Atlanta Hawks without Trae Young, Johnson has assumed the duties as the team's leading option, averaging 20.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.2% from the floor.