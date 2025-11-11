It was quite a night for Victor Wembanyama. On Monday, the San Antonio Spurs' face achieved a few remarkable things against the Chicago Bulls.

First, he achieved his 95th straight game with a block. Then, with the game on the line, he rose to the occasion as only a superstar can. In the fourth quarter, Wemby converted on back-to-back three-pointers that sealed the deal for the Spurs.

The first one officially came at the one-minute mark of the fourth quarter, with the Bulls leading 114-111, per Hoops Central.

Then, the one that gave the Spurs a 117-114 lead came with under thirty seconds left in the game.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WITH THE CLUTCH TRIPLE 🔥 The Spurs take a 3-point lead with seconds remaining.pic.twitter.com/E9onLxGbfS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2025

In the end, the Spurs came away with a 121-117 victory. Now, the Spurs are off to an 8-2 start, whereas the Bulls are 6-4. Altogether, Wemby scored 38 points and had 12 rebounds in his game. All the while was rendered into foul trouble with four fouls in the second half.

So far, Wemby is averaging 24.3 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. Plus, he has unquestioned MVP potential, even after only 10 games into the season.

On Wednesday, the Spurs will return to San Antonio to face the Golden State Warriors.

The Spurs have the superstar the Bulls don't have

It goes without saying that Wemby is a generational talent. His body of work speaks for itself. So it is only fitting for him to come through in the clutch, as he did.

That is what is to be expected from the best of the best. Meanwhile, the Bulls don't have that superstar player that they can count on to rise to the occasion. They have some decent talent in Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu, and a healthy Coby White.

However, they are not exactly the type of talent that can be categorized in the same fashion as Wemby. They are a young team searching for a collective identity and building from the ground up. One of them could emerge into a phenom, but for now, it is Wemby who takes the cake.