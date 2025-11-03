The Chicago Bulls are off to a fast start, and in part, it is due to Josh Giddey. Last Friday, Giddey scored a career high 32 points as the Bulls defeated the New York Knicks 135-125.

In the process, they started 5-0 for the first time since the championship season of 1996-1997. On Sunday, the Bulls played the Knicks again and lost their first game of the season 128-116.

Despite the loss, Giddey finished with a triple-double. He had 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists.

But what is becoming obvious is that Giddey has emerged as a real shooting threat, particularly from the three-point line, per Jörgen Sandell of Pippen Ain't Easy. During his days with the OKC Thunder, Giddey was largely in the doldrums when it came to shooting beyond the arc.

Over three seasons, 2021-2024, he shot a total average of 31% at the three. Last year, he shot 37.6% on four attempts a game in his first full season in Chicago. Altogether, Giddey finished shooting 40% from the three-point line.

A big difference for it is the way the Bulls operate. The offense creates catch-and-shoot opportunities in transition, which bodes nicely for Giddey. Therefore, enabling him to shoot with confidence on wide-open threes.

Overall, Giddey has become a potent offensive presence. So far, he is averaging 22.2 points and 8.7 assists per game, showcasing his ability to be an effective playmaker.

Also, Giddey has some security, given that he signed a four-year, $100 million deal during the offseason. Therefore, he has that aspect of the game behind him, and he can just go out and play.

Josh Giddey is becoming a complete player

Given the situation the Bulls are in with a young roster trying to figure out who they are, Giddey is making quite the impression. He has thus far demonstrated his capacity to be a complete player.

Aside from the scoring, Giddey is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game through the first six games.

Not just from a playing standpoint, but from a morale standpoint. Giddey is one of the team's leaders with poise and maturity.