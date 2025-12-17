NBA commissioner Adam Silver used the success of the NBA Cup to deliver a pointed message to skeptics of the league’s streaming future, leaning into strong viewership numbers on Amazon Prime Video while outlining a transformative next chapter for the league.

Speaking before the NBA Cup championship game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, Silver pushed back on concerns that moving marquee games to streaming platforms would dilute interest. Instead, he framed the in-season tournament as proof that the league’s evolving media strategy is working and working loudly.

Saturday night’s NBA Cup semifinals averaged 1.67 million viewers on Prime Video, a 14% increase over last year, while the doubleheader generated more than 400 million social media views across platforms, a 126% year-over-year jump. For Silver, those numbers mattered as much as the trophy.

“Going to a streaming service hasn’t prevented fans from watching,” Silver said, emphasizing that the Cup has become a showcase not only for competition but for how the NBA reaches fans in a shifting media landscape.

The commissioner also revealed the league is open to moving the NBA Cup championship away from Las Vegas in future years, with “storied college arenas” among the options under consideration. Beginning next season, semifinal games will be hosted by top seeds, further reshaping the tournament’s identity.

Adam Silver had more to share on the future of the NBA

While the Cup dominated the spotlight, Silver also provided the clearest timeline yet for domestic expansion, saying the league will determine in 2026. Las Vegas and Seattle remain the leading candidates if the NBA grows from 30 to 32 teams.

“It’s not a secret we’re looking at this market in Las Vegas. We are looking at Seattle,” Silver said, noting the economic complexity of dividing league equity among additional franchises.

Silver touched on several other league matters, including optimism that the WNBA and its players will reach a new labor agreement, continued exploration of a potential NBA-backed league in Europe with FIBA, and his disappointment over how Chris Paul’s exit from the Los Angeles Clippers unfolded.

Still, the through line of Silver’s comments circled back to the NBA Cup, a tournament once met with skepticism that now stands as a centerpiece of the league’s future. With rising viewership, massive digital engagement, and a growing identity, the Cup has become Silver’s strongest rebuttal yet to critics of streaming and change.