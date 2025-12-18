The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will have a key offensive weapon available as the College Football Playoff begins. The Crimson Tide received encouraging news ahead of Friday night’s College Football Playoff opener on the road vs. the Oklahoma Sooners.

Josh Cuevas will play for Alabama against the Sooners in the opening round of the College Football Playoff after missing the last three games with a foot injury. The senior tight end returns at a critical point for the Crimson Tide offense as it seeks stability entering the postseason.

Cuevas was last seen on the field during the November loss to the Sooners, where he hauled in six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. The performance highlighted his importance within the passing game and reinforced why his availability shifts the outlook of the rematch in Norman.

AL.com's Nick Kelly shared an update on X (formerly known as Twitter), after speaking with head coach Kalen DeBoer regarding the status of two tight ends. Kelly posted that DeBoer confirmed the return of both Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. following Wednesday’s practice session.

“both of them will be available.”

Cuevas’ return immediately bolsters Alabama’s tight end depth, giving the Crimson Tide flexibility to use heavier personnel groupings that reinforce both the run game and pass protection. The added versatility matters against an Oklahoma defense built around aggressive pressure concepts.

Quarterback Ty Simpson benefits directly from Cuevas’ presence. The tight end provides a reliable middle-of-the-field target while also improving blitz pickup, an area where Alabama football struggled during its 28-7 SEC Championship loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The news for Alabama headed into Friday night centers on improved health across the roster as the Crimson Tide enter the postseason on the road. With kickoff less than 48 hours away, intrigue around the Alabama vs. Oklahoma rematch in the College Football Playoff rises as the senior tight end’s availability restores a proven mismatch to an offense seeking balance at the most critical point of the season.