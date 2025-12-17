While Napheesa Collier is frustrated by the state of the WNBA CBA agreements, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remains hopeful. On Tuesday, Silver made it clear that he was confident that a deal would get done, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Essentially, he said that the WNBA players were right to ask for greater pay. He said the only thing standing in the way is reaching a deal.

“We acknowledge that our players deserve to be paid significantly more than they have so far based on the increased success of the league. It’s just a question of finding a meeting of the minds on what is a fair deal.”

Currently, WNBA players and the league are at odds over what a new CBA will look like. The players are advocating for an equal share of the revenue generated. Meanwhile, the league is offering proposals such as a $1 million base salary in exchange for forgoing team housing.

The fight over a new deal came to a head when Napheesa Collier accused WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert of disparaging players behind their backs. The most notable is Caitlin Clark.

In many ways, the 2026 WNBA season hinges on the results of the CBA agreement.

An overview of Adam Silver's involvement in the WNBA

As the CBA negotiations continue, Silver is acting as a mediator between both sides. He is working to avert a potential work stoppage if the players don't get what they want. If that occurs, the season could be delayed.

In fact, he stood in the middle during the rift between Collier and Englebert. Also, the NBA owns a significant portion of the WNBA. Also, Silver has openly praised the WNBA's growth in recent years,, with higher viewership, attendance, merchandise deals, etc.

The WNBA was launched in 1996 with the support of the late NBA commissioner David Stern.