The difference between struggling through a slump and breaking through often comes down to an unwavering commitment to the craft. Jaren Jackson Jr. knows this truth intimately, and he sees its perfect embodiment in Cam Spencer's shooting. When asked about working through difficult stretches, Jackson Jr. offered a knowing smile and some straightforward wisdom. Sometimes the ball just doesn't fall the way you want it to, but the Memphis Grizzlies will keep grinding.

Jackson Jr., posting near career lows through November 15, addressed his recent holiday turnaround by focusing on the unglamorous side of basketball that fans rarely see.

“I don't know, sometimes it just goes like that,” Jackson Jr. joked. “You've got to commit, you've got to buy in. You've got to be here every day working on your game and be ready to play. That's really the important thing, with getting all your rest and doing all the little things so I'm ready to go out here and perform.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. didn't just outline a personal routine. The two-time All-Star inadvertently explained why Cam Spencer has become one of the most reliable shooters in the game.

“It's special. Nice to see. We see it all the time in practice,” Jackson Jr. shared. “When (Spencer) is shooting, always there early. He is shooting on the gun, he is shooting by himself. He doesn't even need a rebounder. Sometimes he is there at night. Sometimes he is there when we don't want him to be there. Honestly, people stay trying to kick him out (of the practice facility).”

This mindset of focusing on daily grind, recovery, and the small details reveals why players who embrace it achieve sustained excellence, even avoiding prolonged dips. Success isn’t defined by never being in a slump; it’s defined by having a non-negotiable process to navigate through one.

Cam Spencer exemplifies this perfectly, standing out as one of the best shooters on the planet with no signs of a slump in sight. Posting a field goal percentage of 51.5% and a true shooting percentage of 71.6%, Spencer is averaging 12 points and four assists through December 17.

“That's what you get when you put in that type of work,” noted Jackson Jr. “He's doing everything right now. I'm proud of him.”

Ultimately, the journey of these two teammates reinforces that professional excellence is less about never faltering and more about the unwavering commitment to a proven process. Jackson Jr.’s stats dip has not blinded him to the truth; it has perhaps made him its most articulate spokesperson. In praising Spencer, he highlights the timeless engine of improvement: a commitment so deep it becomes routine, work so consistent it borders on inconvenient, and a belief that these solitary hours will always, eventually, translate when the lights are brightest.

Cam Spencer’s rise is the reward for that faith. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s path back to dominance is guided by it. Their parallel stories, one of ascent and one of rediscovery, are both powered by the very same grind lifting the Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings.