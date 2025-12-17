The Entertainment Capital of the World is a fitting place to host the NBA Cup championship, as Commissioner Adam Silver keeps striving for ways to grow the league's audience. Though, just because Las Vegas is an exciting city, does not mean it is the only viable venue for this midseason spectacle. Silver, always looking ahead, revealed that the NBA is looking at possible alternatives to T-Mobile Arena.

“some storied college locations” are being considered to host the NBA Cup Final in the future, he said on NBA on Prime, per Marc Stein. The in-season tournament has become a key part of the schedule, appreciated by players and fans alike, but it is a commissioner's job to evolve. Silver beams with pride when talking about the NBA Cup, so it makes sense that he would want to add a new, intriguing element that could appeal to a different demographic.

A college hoops junkie is certainly not guaranteed to invest in the NBA product, for the game and presentation is obviously different, but perhaps a fusion between both worlds could have a positive effect. Beyond the potential financial benefits that could come from playing in college arenas, it could score quite high on the cool-meter.

Article Continues Below

Imagine the aura that would permeate Allen Fieldhouse, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Dean Smith Center, Rupp Arena, Gampel Pavilion or Breslin Center. The best NBA players in the world competing for a prize in an environment brimming with history and passion. Why not? Though, for Tuesday night, Vegas is a perfectly suitable destination to crown the latest in-season champ.

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs are slugging it out for the 2025 NBA Cup as we speak.