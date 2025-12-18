The holiday spirit was in full swing at the United Center on Wednesday as the Chicago Bulls took on the Cleveland Cavaliers. One Bull in particular, Isaac Okoro, was definitely in the spirit of the season, playing against his former team.

During a break, Okoro was sitting on the bench. Then, he was seen singing along to the 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, per the Chicago Sports Network.

It seemed as if he didn't want to be noticed, but it was too late.

Isaac Okoro was singing along to "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on the bench 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/rZM3Z0bTwQ — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) December 18, 2025

In 1994, Carey released her now-famous Christmas album Merry Christmas, which sold over 18 million copies worldwide. The single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become a timeless gem.

Okoro is averaging 8.4 points and shooting 45.4% from the field in his first season in Chicago. Last year, he averaged 6.1 points and shot 46.4% from the field with Cleveland. Ultimately, the Bulls traded away Lonzo Ball for Okoro to help bolster their defense.

On Wednesday, the Bulls came into the game with a 10-15 record and having lost eight of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Cavs came in with a 15-12 record and 7th in the Eastern Conference.

Some of the other prominent holiday songs that players and fans get excited about

Indeed, there are plenty of holiday classics that typically put players and fans in a cheerful mood. Of course, Mariah's song is one of the most popular.

There is also “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, “Let it Snow”, “Walking in a Winter Wonderland”, to name a few. Other songs that were played at the United Center on Wednesday included “Last Christmas” by Wham!

The game against the Cavs is the last home game before the holidays. On Dec. 27, they will be back at the United Center to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.