The holidays are a joyful time of the year, but in reality, many children are left without the traditional components that make up the holiday spirit. However, Shaquille O'Neal, is set on giving those children the Christmas they deserve.

For the NBA legend, the start of Shaq-A-Claus is personal.

“I once read a stat that 15 million kids wake up on Christmas Day without one single toy. I actually know how that felt, so we wanted to just honor my mother's wishes and make kids happy,” O'Neal exclusively told ClutchPoints. “I like making kids smile. Everybody knows Shaq loves the kids, so we just want to make them fly.”

This year's event took place on Tuesday, Dec. 16. at Fairview Elementary School, located in Stockbridge, GA. The beginnings of Shaq-A-Claus were also close to O'Neal, as it was created by his mother, Dr. Lucille O'Neal.

Article Continues Below

“She wanted me to come with her to where she was going to hand out toys to 5,000 kids. And I said, ‘You can't do that. I'll take care of it.' Me and my boys got a U-Haul truck, went to Toys “R” Us and just kind of wiped them out. And that's how Shaq-A-Claus got started,” the NBA champion explained.

Now, the Shaq-A-Claus event has expanded to work with partnerships to help gifting children such as Great Clips which offered haircuts to children, footwear from Galaxy Universal, and even winter coats and backpacks from his own The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

“I only do things one way – BIG. Big toys, big smiles, and big holiday energy. But the heart of Shaq-A-Claus is even bigger than the gifts. It’s about showing these kids they’re seen, supported, and believed in,” said O’Neal. “Shaq-A-Claus works because my sponsors go big with me. I’m grateful for their generosity and for proving that giving back is a team sport. When businesses and community partners unite, real change follows.”

The Shaq-A-Claus event is also in partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs and are looking to spread cheer in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Dallas, this holiday season.