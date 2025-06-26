With the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft a thing of the past, 29 picks remain in the second round before the league turns its attention to free agency, which will begin on June 30. Although it seemed like this would be a loaded group of talent in the second round after the draft combine, that is no longer the case since so many intriguing, high-potential players returned to college in favor of NIL money over second-round contracts.

The first night of the 2025 NBA Draft was all about Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey — three polarizing, young talents with All-Star potential. Outside of those three, the rest of the first round was a roll of the dice for a lot of teams, especially the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.

After recently trading CJ McCollum for Jordan Poole, New Orleans remained active on the trade market. The Pelicans not only took Jeremiah Fears as a long-term project in their backcourt, but they also pinpointed Derik Queen as a big man they needed to get. Trading up to select Queen 13th overall cost the Pelicans the 23rd pick and an unprotected 2026 first-round selection.

The Trail Blazers, who traded the 11th pick to Memphis for the 16th pick and future draft compensation, stunned everyone when they took Chinese big man Hansen Yang. Although he had performed well at the NBA Draft Combine in May, Yang was not viewed as a first-round prospect by virtually any talent evaluator.

There was a lot of drama that surrounded this pick and the first round as a whole, but what is in store for the second round on Thursday night?

Key names like Maxime Raynaud, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Rasheer Fleming remain on the draft board, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will kick things off with the 31st selection.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel has assembled his final mock draft for the 2025 draft cycle, including projections for the second round and the remaining 29 picks, along with notes and scouting reports.

31. Minnesota Timberwolves – PF Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's

It is quite surprising to see Rasheer Fleming on the board for the Timberwolves with the 31st pick. Fleming drew a lot of eyes at the NBA Combine with his 7-foot-5 wingspan and was drawing interest from teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz in the first round of the draft. While he can provide a team with a lot to like on defense, he is a sloppy offensive player who tends to make simple mistakes, which likely resulted in his fall.

The Timberwolves love lengthy forwards who can contribute on defense, and Fleming's ability to knock down jumpers from the perimeter at a respectable percentage makes him a young talent that can help fill some minutes in Minneapolis.

32. Boston Celtics – C Maxime Raynaud – Stanford

There was a lot of speculation that the Boston Celtics would target Maxime Raynaud at the end of the first round, especially after trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks. Raynaud can stretch the floor at the center position, and he shot 34.7 percent from 3-point range this past season at Stanford. He was also the only player in the country to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

The Celtics' frontcourt is a mess right now. Xavier Tillman Sr. and Neemias Queta are the only two big men under contract, as Al Horford and Luke Kornet are entering free agency. Drafting Raynaud in this spot not only presents good value to Brad Stevens and the Celtics, but it also gives them a player similar to Porzingis who can contribute right away.

33. Charlotte Hornets – C Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton

In the first round, the Charlotte Hornets drafted two wings: Kon Knueppel (#4) and Liam McNeeley (#29). Charlotte also traded Mark Williams, their starting center, who many remember from the trade that was rescinded by the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade deadline.

The Hornets don't have any young frontcourt talent right now, which makes Ryan Kalkbrenner a big worth grabbing with one of these two second-round picks. Kalkbrenner is a 7-foot-1 big man who shot 34.4 percent from 3-point range this year at Creighton and averaged 2.7 blocks per game. He is a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

This pick makes a ton of sense, which is why the Hornets probably won't make it happen. Charlotte is also said to be shopping these second-round picks for future assets. One of these back-to-back selections will likely be moved.

34. Charlotte Hornets – SF/PF Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB)

Many around the league viewed Noah Penda as a late first-round pick because of his ability to immediately provide defensive depth on the wing. The Frenchman is one of the higher IQ players available, and he could help be a stabilizer at either forward position in a similar way to Nicolas Batum, which is why the LA Clippers were viewed as a safe landing spot for him.

The Hornets don't have a lot of talent on the wing outside of Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller, which creates a path for Penda to make a name for himself. As he continues to work on his perimeter game, Penda will turn out to be one of the best second-round picks from this draft.

35. Philadelphia 76ers – SF/PF Adou Thiero – Arkansas

Philadelphia will continue to find ways to add versatile, two-way talents on the wing to complement their three stars. Adou Thiero has a 7-foot wingspan and stood out at Arkansas with his ability to alter shots as a help-side defender while also disrupting passing lanes. If he can figure things out as a consistent shooter on the wing, Thiero could end up being a steal in this spot. Multiple teams late in the first round held interest in Thiero.

After taking VJ Edgecombe third overall, the 76ers may leverage this pick to acquire more second-round picks and create some depth on their roster. The New York Knicks are one of the teams with known interest in Thiero, league sources told ClutchPoints' Kris Pursiainen.

36. Brooklyn Nets – PF/C Johni Broome – Auburn

Johni Broome was one of the best performers in the college ranks this season at Auburn, and he does his dirty work in the paint as a low-post scorer and efficient rebounder. His size and stature make him a player who could see minutes early in his career for a Brooklyn Nets team that is clearly rebuilding through versatile talents in their backcourt.

There are also questions existing in the Nets' frontcourt about Nic Claxton's future, as a couple f teams have known trade interest in him. Broome is a safe pick in the second round of the NBA Draft, as any team that takes him knows what they are getting in terms of scoring and rebounding in the paint.

37. Detroit Pistons – SG Chaz Lanier – Tennessee

Chaz Lanier enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the most NBA-ready players due to his 3-and-D presence on the wing, and he is drawing comparisons to Luguentz Dort among some scouts due to his defensive toughness. The Detroit Pistons took a big step forward this season due to their defensive toughness, which makes Lanier an excellent fit for added depth behind Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

The Pistons have a clear path to becoming real threats in the Eastern Conference entering the 2025-26 season with others taking a step back. Lanier not only expands the Pistons' perimeter offense, but his defensive prowess creates a deeper, more efficient roster.

38. Indiana Pacers – PG Tyrese Proctor

Before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers struck a deal with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire this 38th selection at the cost of a 2030 second-round pick. Why would the Pacers do this if they didn't have a particular player in mind that they knew would be on the board?

Well, with Tyrese Haliburton being out indefinitely after an Achilles tear, it would make sense for Indiana to take a poised, efficient guard to help lead their offense in the All-Star's absence. Tyrese Proctor was one of the best point guards in the NCAA this past year, averaging 12.4 points and 2.2 assists per game in Duke's Cooper Flagg-led offense. He is a safe pick who can shoot and create scoring opportunities for others.

Kam Jones, Mark Sears, and Andrew Nembhard are three other point guards Indiana may consider in this spot if they address their backcourt.

39. Toronto Raptors – SG/SF Jamir Watkins – Florida State

Jamir Watkins really helped himself in Chicago at the NBA Combine, displaying his shooting abilities and defensive versatility. These are two things Watkins struggled with at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which is why scouts are impressed with his development. With a near 7-foot wingspan, Watkins can disrupt passing lanes defensively off the ball, and he has a high IQ for cutting on offense.

The Toronto Raptors are a sneaky team in the East looking ahead to the 2025-26 season, especially if Brandon Ingram can stay healthy. Multiple teams are looking to trade up in the second round, which is why Masai Ujiri could look to add future value in this spot for teams wanting Watkins.

40. New Orleans Pelicans – PF/C Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia (KK Mega – ABA)

Bogoljub Markovic is one of the more underrated 3-point shooters in this draft class because he is an international prospect. At 6-foot-11, Markovic can be a 40-percent perimeter shooting threat and thrive in pick-and-pop situations. Teams are always searching for stretch forwards that can aid as secondary rebounders, and that is exactly what Markovic brings to the table.

The Pelicans added Derik Queen to their frontcourt in the first round, and they can add a stashable international prospect like Markovic in the second round.

41. Golden State Warriors – SG Koby Brea – Kentucky

There are several prospects who will be on the board for the Golden State Warriors with the 41st pick who would make sense. Alex Toohey, Rocco Zikarsky, Sion James, and Kam Jones are four names to monitor for Golden State. However, Koby Brea is no doubt the most underrated shooter in this draft class and would fit in perfectly with how the Warriors operate offensively.

The Warriors need some more shooting weapons and dependable second-unit guys. At Kentucky, Brea shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range, and he enters the league with a chip on his shoulder because people overlook his scoring abilities.

“10 toes down, I feel like I'm the best shooter in the Draft, for sure,” Brea recently told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly in an exclusive pre-draft interview.

While he needs to become a better defender, there is no doubt that Brea would find time on the court as a shooter in Steve Kerr's system.

42. Sacramento Kings – SF Alex Toohey – Australia (Sydney Kings – NBL)

The Australian forward can do a little bit of everything, and he proved to be a great off-ball threat on offense in the NBL this year. Alex Toohey makes up for his lack of athleticism with his mid-range game and overall IQ by making the right passes and plays on the floor.

What the Sacramento Kings decide to do in this spot could be telling for what moves are on the horizon with DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk, two veterans involved in trade rumors. Toohey is a high-IQ wing who can guard multiple positions and provide secondary depth on the Kings' bench.

43. Washington Wizards – C Rocco Zikarsky – Australia (Brisbane Bullets – NBL)

Rocco Zikarsky was rising on draft boards leading up to the NBA Draft due to his near-7-foot-5 wingspan. In the NBA, Zikarsky will be an avid shot blocker and a potential defensive anchor. On offense, his size and frame will be utilized in pick-and-roll sets, as he has the strength to outmuscle his opponents in the paint. The Washington Wizards could add Zikarsky as a draft-and-stash security blanket to ultimately pair with Alex Sarr in the frontcourt.

This would be good value for Washington in the second round after adding Tre Johnson and Will Riley on the wing in the first round.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder – SG Sion James

Sion James has seen his second-round stock rise over the last week, as numerous teams in the 31-40 range have interest in him. If he somehow falls to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 44th pick, they need to take him because of all the similarities in his game to Luguentz Dort.

Next to Flagg, Knueppel, and Maluach, many overlooked James and the impact he made for the Blue Devils. He was Duke's veteran leader who set the tone defensively and supplied his team with consistent 3-point shooting. The rich would get richer if OKC was able to add yet another impactful 3-and-D player like James.

45. Chicago Bulls – SG/SF John Tonje – Wisconsin

The Chicago Bulls like to play fast, and they like to get 3-point shots off. Noa Essengue will provide depth and athleticism in Chicago's frontcourt, while a player like John Tonje can be a shooting threat for this team to add on the wing. Tonje is an older prospect at 24 years old, but he is a proven scorer and is also capable of putting the ball on the floor, getting to his spot, and knocking down jumpers.

Tonje is worthwhile in this spot, especially since he can immediately be a catch-and-shoot 3-point threat.

46. Orlando Magic – PG/SG Kam Jones – Marquette

The one thing the Orlando Magic don't have on their roster is a true point guard because Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are the primary playmakers. It would be wise for the Magic to have a scoring guard who can help facilitate an offense, especially given all the injuries they dealt with last season.

Kam Jones was one of the best offensive players in the NCAA this past year, and he would supply Orlando with viable, reliable depth in their backcourt. Jones would make a lot of sense in this spot during the second round of the NBA Draft since he can play on or off the ball and averaged 19.2 points per game at Marquette this past year while also averaging 5.9 assists.

47. Milwaukee Bucks – C Vladislav Goldin – Michigan

What will happen with Brook Lopez? It seems like the veteran center is moving on from the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency, leaving a glaring weakness in the frontcourt next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. That is why selecting Vladislav Goldin can be useful for the Bucks.

Goldin proved to be one of the better rim protectors in the NCAA this past season and is an efficient finisher in the paint on offense. He projects to fit the mold of a player like Ivica Zubac in the NBA, which presents an opportunity for a team like the Bucks in the middle of the second round.

48. Memphis Grizzlies – SG Alijah Martin – Florida

Alijah Martin helped lead FAU to the Final Four in 2023, and he did so again this year with Florida, ultimately winning a national championship. The 23-year-old is an accomplished guard who tends to play well above his 6-foot-2 stature and gives it his all on defense. The Memphis Grizzlies always tend to get the most out of versatile defensive prospects in the draft, which makes Martin a perfect fit on a fast-paced roster.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers – PG/SG Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest

With Darius Garland expected to miss the start of the 2025-26 season and the Cleveland Cavaliers in danger of losing Ty Jerome in free agency, this team must add some backcourt depth in the second round of the NBA Draft. Hunter Sallis fits the mold of a lengthy combo guard with defensive potential that could be a factor as a primary ball handler for Cleveland. His ability to create scoring opportunities off the dribble would be of value to a team with some holes to fill on their bench.

50. New York Knicks – PF Eric Dixon – Villanova

Eric Dixon led the NCAA in scoring this past season at 23.3 points per game. He is not the best athlete, and many are questioning his defensive fit, but Dixon has nearly a 7-foot wingspan and is a great 3-point shooter. The New York Knicks have found success with Villanova guys, and Dixon could be yet another to make an impact in Madison Square Garden as a scorer and shooter coming off the bench.

51. Los Angeles Clippers – SG Kobe Sanders – Nevada

At 6-foot-7 on the wing, Kobe Sanders has teams in the back half of the second round targeting him. Sanders is a ball-handling wing who is very comfortable scoring in the mid-range area. If he can make the right adjustments and learn how to fit in as an off-ball defender, there is a lot to like about his upside for a team like the Los Angeles Clippers.

52. Phoenix Suns – PG Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga

Ryan Nembhard, the brother of Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the better-facilitating point guards in the second round. What makes Ryan a special player is his low turnover rate and ability to push the tempo. He may be undersized, but Nembhard shares the same high basketball IQ trait with his brother.

The Phoenix Suns need a guard like this next to Devin Booker in the backcourt, especially after passing on a few solid guards in the first round to grab Khaman Maluach.

53. Utah Jazz – SG RJ Luis Jr. – St. John's

While he was at St. John's, RJ Luis Jr. made a name for himself as a lengthy two-way wing who could score from virtually anywhere on the floor and create his own opportunities in isolation sets. His ability to switch onto multiple positions and find success doing so with a near 6-foot-11 wingspan makes Luis an intriguing option for a team like the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz went with two of the better college players this past year in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. in the first round, and Luis could join them as another collegiate standout.

54. Indiana Pacers – PF/C Lachlan Olbrich – Australia (Illawarra Hawks – NBL)

Lachlan Olbrich is a 6-foot-9 Australian big man who is a strong screener and above-average passer for a frontcourt talent. He has a strong feel for the game anywhere on the court and can be a bruiser on the glass. Indiana can afford to take a chance on an international guy like Olbrich in this spot, especially in a draft-and-stash scenario, since they don't have virtually any roster spots available.

55. Los Angeles Lakers – C Amari Williams – Kentucky

The Los Angeles Lakers need a new frontcourt addition for Luka Doncic to run pick-and-roll sets with. Amari Williams can play well above the rim, and he is a lot more elusive than many give him credit for, as he got up and down the floor for Kentucky this season in transition. What more do the Lakers need than a 6-foot-11 center with a 7-foot-6 wingspan?

56. Memphis Grizzlies – SG/SF Dink Pate – USA (G League – Mexico City Capitanes)

There is still a lot that Dink Pate needs to work on as a 19-year-old on the wing if he is to have a career in the NBA. However, Pate is an explosive athlete who can be a factor when it comes to running in transition. There are definitely aspects of his game that would be intriguing to a team like the Grizzlies near the end of the NBA Draft since he can spend time working on his craft behind the scenes, much like GG Jackson when he was drafted in the second round.

57. Orlando Magic – SG/SF Micah Peavy – Georgetown

Micah Peavy is a strong-framed wing known for his defensive versatility. If that doesn't say Magic draft prospect, I don't know what does.

This past year at Georgetown, Peavy went from being a 31 percent 3-point shooter to becoming a consistent threat from outside, knocking down 40 percent of his shots. The Magic will be seeking more 3-and-D play from their bench, especially on the wing after moving Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Desmond Bane, which should set Peavy up for success.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers – SF Saliou Niang – Senegal (Aquila Trento – Lega Basket Serie A)

Many people don't know about Saliou Niang, a forward from Senegal who has been playing in Italy. With a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Niang possesses the length to be an impactful defender and versatile talent down the line. If he can forge a consistent jump shot, the 21-year-old could become a reliable, athletic 3-and-D player. For some reason, a young Andrew Wiggins comes to mind as a ceiling for Niang.

59. Phoenix Suns – SG/SF Brice Williams – Nebraska

Brice Williams proved to be an efficient 3-point shooting threat at Nebraska who can also put the ball on the floor and hunt his shots. This past season, he averaged 20.4 points per game while shooting 37.0 percent from 3-point range. Williams would provide the Suns with another lengthy swingman to operate with, and he could provide depth as a versatile player with his 6-foot-11 wingspan.