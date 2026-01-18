The New Orleans Pelicans have unexpectedly entered the mix in trade talks for Ja Morant, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

The Pelicans have checked in with the Memphis Grizzlies to see what it would cost to acquire the star guard ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Per Scotto, the Pelicans are not looking to sell and have instead “inquired about Memphis’ asking price for Morant in a potential buy-low scenario, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Other teams showing interest include the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, and Toronto Raptors. The Heat have received the most buzz about a possible Morant trade, but nothing appears to be imminent. The disgruntled guard is returning to the Grizzlies' lineup against the Orlando Magic in London on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

Morant is 26 years old and is making $39.4 million this season, with two more years left on his five-year deal worth $197 million. He is going to be eligible for an extension in the 2026 offseason. Once a two-time All-Star who previously helped lead the Grizzlies to the second round of the 2022 playoffs against the Warriors, Morant has played only 77 of 204 games since the 2023-24 season.

When he has been on the court, his efficiency has been a problem. He is shooting just 50.6 percent true shooting this season, which is among the worst for high-usage players. His 3-point shot has also struggled badly, as he is hitting only 20.8 percent this season and 31.0 percent for his career.

For the Pelicans, adding Morant could reunite him with his former AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) team teammate, Zion Williamson, assuming he's not traded himself. New Orleans is not willing to trade rookies Jeremiah Fears or Derik Queen, which is no surprise. Any deal would likely include players such as Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray, or Saddiq Bey to make the salaries work. The team is not expected to move key players like Trey Murphy III or Herb Jones.