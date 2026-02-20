The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Trey Murphy III is on the injury report. Murphy is dealing with a right shoulder contusion shortly after the All-Star Break. Here's everything we know about Trey Murphy III's injury and his playing status vs. the Bucks.

Trey Murphy III injury status vs. Bucks

Given that Trey Murphy III is doubtful on the injury report, the chances of him playing against the Bucks are slim. This will only be his fifth-missed game this season, as Murphy has been incredibly durable throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Both the Pelicans and Bucks are struggling this year. New Orleans is ranked 14th in the Western Conference, while Milwaukee is in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The last time these two teams faced off was on February 4. The Pelicans experienced a 141-137 loss in that contest. Trey Murphy III led the way for his team, recording 44 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Despite the lackluster season for the club, Murphy has been one of the most consistent players on the roster. He is arguably the best player on the team, as his abilities as a two-way player help the Pelicans on both ends of the court. Through the 52 games he has played, Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.1 points (career-high), 5.7 rebounds (career-high), 3.8 assists (career-high), and 1.5 steals (career-high) per game. He's also shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the three-point line.

So, the Pelicans will be without Trey Murphy III, one of their best players, on Friday when they take on the Bucks in New Orleans.

Pelicans injury report

Trey Murphy III – Doubtful: Shoulder; Contusion

Yves Missi – Out: Left Calf; Strain

Dejounte Murray – Out: Right Achilles; Rupture

Micah Peavy – Out: Right Great Toe; Sprain

Hunter Diconson – Out: G League – Two-Way

Trey Alexander – Out: G League – Two-Way

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out: Right Calf; Sprain

Myles Turner – Out: Right Calf; Sprain

Taurean Prince – Out: Neck; Surgery

Alex Antetokounmpo – Out: G League – Two-Way