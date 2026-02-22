In the NBA, veteran leadership usually comes with a side of “welcome to the league” moments, but the New Orleans Pelicans are flipping the script.

Following a dominant 126-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, Pelicans rookie Derik Queen decided to give 17-year veteran DeAndre Jordan a taste of his own medicine. Jordan, who made a rare start after appearing in just two games all season, was in the middle of a postgame interview when Queen “hijacked” the mic with a hilarious jab.

“So how does it feel not playing since November, and getting us a win tonight?” Queen joked, poking fun at the veteran’s 52-game stretch of DNPs (Did Not Play).

"So how does it feel not playing since November, and getting us a win tonight?" Derik Queen had jokes as he hijacked DeAndre Jordan's postgame interview 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/pewzSxQ277 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 22, 2026

While Queen had the jokes, Jordan had the last laugh on the court. With the Pelicans missing several key rotational pieces, head coach James Borrego turned to the 37-year-old center to anchor the defense.

Article Continues Below

Jordan responded with a vintage performance, grabbing 15 rebounds and swatting four blocks in 32 minutes of action. Jordan also chipped in six points, proving he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

The Pelicans took control in the second half, outscoring Philadelphia 60-35 over the final 21 minutes. Jordan Poole led the offensive charge with 23 points and five 3-pointers, while Zion Williamson added 21 points of his own. Saddiq Bey also came up big with 20 points, helping the Pelicans snap a losing streak and move to 16-42 on the year.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, who played without the injured Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey's 27 points weren't enough to prevent a fourth straight loss.

The chemistry between Queen and Jordan highlights why the Pelicans brought the veteran in—not just for his rim protection, but for the culture. If Queen is comfortable enough to roast a legend on live TV, the vibes in the New Orleans locker room are clearly trending in the right direction.