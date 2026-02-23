The New Orleans Pelicans have been fairly healthy over the past few weeks, and they could be getting some more reinforcements back soon. Dejounte Murray, who hasn't played since last year due to his Achilles injury, could be making his return in the Pelicans' next game, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic.

“Dejounte Murray says he believes tomorrow will be his first game back from his Achilles injury,” Guillory wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Murray has had a steady recovery, and now he'll be bringing some much-needed guard help to the roster. Jordan Poole was just inserted back into the rotation two games ago after having several DNPs, and rookie Jeremiah Fears has taken up a bulk of the minutes as he's been starting for most of the season.

The Pelicans will most likely bring Murray back along slowly, but it wouldn't be a surprise if, at some point during the second half of the season, he ends up in the starting lineup. With no first-round pick for next season, the Pelicans don't have a reason to tank, so they're going to try to win as many games as they can. They have the talent, but they haven't been able to put it all together this season, which is why they're near the bottom of the Western Conference.

It's been a good stretch of games for Zion Williamson, and this may be the healthiest he's been in a long time. Unfortunately, Trey Murphy III has missed the past few games with an injury, but head coach James Borrego is optimistic that he won't be out for a long period of time.

If the Pelicans can get a stretch of games where everybody is healthy, it will be interesting to see how many wins they can get before the end of the season.