The New Orleans Pelicans enter Friday’s matchup vs. the Milwaukee Bucks with more than positioning at stake. Zion Williamson's contract incentives have moved into focus as his games-played milestones carry major financial implications for the franchise cornerstone.

Williamson has appeared in 40 games this season and is in the midst of a 30‑game streak without missing a contest. If he suits up against the Bucks, that run will reach 31 straight games. His sustained availability has reshaped the conversation around the salary guarantees embedded in his contract.

The Stein Line's Marc Stein pointed out the durability achievement Thursday on X (formerly known as Twitter), emphasizing how sharply this season contrasts with last year.

“If Zion Williamson plays Friday against Milwaukee, it will be his 31st consecutive game without a miss for the Pelicans.

Williamson appeared in 30 games total last season.”

Stein noted that the sixth-year veteran has already surpassed last season’s total appearances. That consistency places him one game away from a significant contractual trigger.

The Third Apron's Yossi Gozlan later expanded on Stein’s report on the platform, explaining how Friday’s Pelicans vs. Bucks contest could secure substantial guaranteed money.

Article Continues Below

“Zion Williamson is also set to have $16.9 million (40 percent) of his 2026-27 salary guaranteed by suiting up for his 41st game of the season tomorrow.

He'd get an additional $8.4 million (20 percent) if he plays in 51 games and another if he plays in 61 games.”

Gozlan’s breakdown details the structure of Williamson’s contract, which ties portions of his 2026-27 salary to specific games-played thresholds. By reaching 41 games, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft would secure roughly 40 percent of that season’s base salary.

Reaching 51 and 61 games would trigger additional guarantees worth millions more if he stays healthy. For the Pelicans, who sit 14th in the Western Conference standings, that durability provides stability and long-term clarity while increasing their future financial commitment.

Friday’s showdown therefore carries weight beyond the standings. It represents a pivotal checkpoint in Williamson’s season, blending performance, health, and long-term salary security into one appearance.