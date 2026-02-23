The grind of an NBA rookie season can wear down even the most prepared first-year players. For New Orleans Pelicans rookie Derik Queen, however, the physical demands have been matched by a growing appreciation for the All-Rookie opportunity in front of him, even when it leads to a sudden jolt in the middle of the night.

Queen has been one of James Borrego's rotational mainstays amid an injury-plagued season. However, the physical toll of playing over 1000 pre-All-Star Game minutes months after some offseason rehab work is not really having an effect, yet.

“I feel good. I was just thinking about it. I forgot all about the three months I was out,” shared Queen. “I actually woke up in the middle of the night thinking about it. I'm just excited for the opportunity to showcase (down the stretch).”

The excitement of finally being on the floor, of finally getting the chance to prove himself in the league, has completely overshadowed the memory of the downtime. When asked to pinpoint his favorite moment so far, the play that encapsulates some joy in a losing season, Queen didn’t pick a poster highlight or a career-high scoring night. Instead, the rookie chose a moment of pure basketball intellect.

“When we played Portland, at halftime we were talking about the kicks and how we ain't got to take an extra dribble,” Queen explained. “The kicks are open, and they were pressuring us on the side. I got the ball, took one dribble, then swung it to (Saddiq Bey), and he made the three. That was a nice pass.”

In a league often obsessed with dunks and isolation scoring, Queen’s favorite play was a simple swing pass that resulted in a three-pointer. It was a play born from a halftime adjustment. That alone is something that is encouraging to the Pelicans. Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver made an investment in someone who appreciates playing the game the right way.

Between the midnight revelations about his own resilience and the satisfaction he finds in making the right read at the right moment, Queen appears to be settling into his rookie season with a quiet confidence. The minutes are piling up, the lessons are accumulating, and for now, the Maryland alum is just excited for the opportunities to come, one sleepless night at a time.