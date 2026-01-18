The Memphis Grizzlies are meeting the Orlando Magic in London on Sunday. Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been hurt with a calf contusion, but is getting a positive update ahead of Sunday's game. Morant is listed as probable to play, per the team's injury report.

Morant has missed the team's last six games. He is averaging 19 points per game this season. He last played on January 2, during a Grizzlies loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies are hoping to put Morant on the floor Sunday, but there are some restrictions.

“(Grizzlies head coach Tuomas) Iisalo did add that Morant will be in the starting lineup if he has no issues during pregame preparations and acknowledged that the expectation is that Morant will be “good to go,” NBA correspondent Marc Stein posted to X, formerly Twitter.

This story will be updated.