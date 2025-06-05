The Pelicans face a pivotal offseason, needing to address roster health, make strategic choices in the 2025 NBA Draft, and navigate complex player situations. With a blend of promising young talent and valuable draft assets, the team has the tools to reshape its future trajectory.

Coming off a 49-win season in 2023/24, the Pelicans had real reasons for optimism heading into the 24/25 campaign. The fans were eagerly waiting to witness the depth of the Pelicans' roster, which included Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, and Trey Murphy.

The broken roster: How injuries crippled the Pelicans Championship ambitions

As it turned out, the Pelicans never really got the opportunity to make a good run in the regular season as the team was plagued by injuries. Murray broke his hand in the first game of the season against the Bulls and later on, tore his Achilles tendon. Therefore, he ended his season with just 31 appearances.

Meanwhile, their star player, Zion Williamson, struggled with hamstring issues throughout the first half and later injured his back. He managed 30 appearances in the regular season, which is way below the average number of games you want your star player to play.

Shoulder issues limited Jones to 20 games before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Murphy underwent a similar shoulder procedure later in the season. However, there were some positive signs for the Pelicans in what was another forgettable year.

Trey Murphy raised his level when he was healthy, averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Meanwhile, Rookie center Yves Missi featured in 73 games, the highest of any Pelicans player, averaging 9.1 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.

After the Pelicans moved on from Ingram before the February deadline, one of their longest-tenured players. The Pelicans are now looking at a potential drastic rebuild, or they can tweak the current core of the team with some additions to improve the current roster.

The fitness of the players has been a concern for the Pelicans, who are now looking at players in the Draft who are not injury-prone. Currently, there is no player on the team that the Pelicans will not trade after a disappointing season.

Avoiding setbacks: players who don’t fit the Pelicans’ system

Khaman Maluach – C

Khaman Maluach is a 7-foot-2 center with impressive athleticism and defensive instincts. While he excels in rim protection and finishing lobs, his offensive game is still developing. With the Pelicans already having a promising big man in Yves Missi, adding another raw center like Maluach could lead to redundancy and limit roster flexibility.

However, there is still some upside from getting Maluach, he is the top shot-blocking prospect in this class. He brings elite length, mobility, and the ability to anchor a defense. For a team that ranked dead last in transition defense and second-to-last in rim protection, Maluach could be a culture-setter.

Ace Bailey – F

Ace Bailey is a 6-foot-10″ forward with impressive shot-making skills and athleticism. However, his ball-handling and on-ball decision-making are areas of concern. He has difficulty generating separation and getting to the rim, which could limit his effectiveness in the NBA. Given the Pelicans' need for players who can contribute immediately and complement their existing core, Bailey's developmental needs might not align with the team's current trajectory.

Egor Demin – G

Egor Demin is a versatile point guard standing 6-foot-9. His exceptional ball-handling ability and excellent passing vision make him a dangerous young player to have on the team. He's the type of playmaker who doesn't just find open teammates, but can manipulate defenses to create opportunities or even open pass scorers.