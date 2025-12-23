The New Orleans Pelicans are suddenly on a roll like fried shrimp on a po' boy sandwich. They claimed their fifth straight win on Monday after beating the Dallas Mavericks, 119-113, at Smoothie King Center.

After a seesaw battle, the Pelicans, led by Zion Williamson, pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Mavericks, 40-26.

After the game, Pelicans coach James Borrego saluted the energy of the home crowd.

“I can't say enough about this crowd and this city. I hope they start to embrace this team and love this team. We are fighting for this community. We want to be right there with them. We felt the love and support. This place was rocking,” said Borrego in a video posted on X.

Almost 17,000 fans were on hand to cheer for the Pelicans, and Borrego doubled down on the importance of it.

“Our fans bought us home. Our players love it when they show up like this. No matter who shows up, every night they bring it, number one. The more of them we have, the better for us. Our players fed of that (tonight), they were fantastic, the fans were amazing,” added the 48-year-old Borrego, who is serving as the interim coach after the firing of Willie Green in November.

Article Continues Below

"I cant say enough about this crowd and this city. I hope they start to embrace this team and love this team. We are fighting for this community. We want to be right there with them We felt the love and support. This place was rocking" — James Borrego on the atmosphere tonight pic.twitter.com/slnuXOalZl — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) December 23, 2025

Williamson finished with 24 points off the bench, including 10 straight in the opening part of the final frame, which helped them erase an eight-point deficit. He also had nine rebounds and three assists.

His new role as the sixth man has worked wonders for the Pelicans.

New Orleans, which improved to 8-22, has posted its longest winning streak since 2022.