The New Orleans Pelicans have been dealing with injuries for the entire season, and they got some more news pertaining to their rookie center, Yves Missi.

“Yves Missi has been diagnosed with a right knee hyperextension,” the Pelicans wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The injury occurred during last night’s game against the Kings. An MRI taken last night showed no structural damage.

“Missi will not compete in tonight’s Rising Stars game at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, CA. He will be re-evaluated next week and further updates will be announced following the re-evaluation.”

In 52 games this season, Missi is averaging 8.5 points and 8.0 rebounds and has been one of the bright spots in the frontcourt for the Pelicans. Hopefully, after being re-evaluated, he won't be out for much longer, and he can continue to contribute to a team that has seen bodies go down consistently this season.

Pelicans can't escape injury-riddled season

The injuries started at the beginning of the season for the Pelicans, and they haven't slowed down one bit. As a result, Dejounte Murray is out for the season after tearing his Achilles, and Herb Jones was recently ruled out for the rest of the season as well after undergoing successful surgery on his shoulder. Both players were set to make a big impact on the team, but now it will be up to the remaining players to carry the weight.

Zion Williamson returned weeks ago after suffering a hamstring injury back in November, but he still hasn't been able to play in back-to-backs, as the Pelicans want to be cautious with his minutes. CJ McCollum has had to step up at guard for the team, and Trey Murphy III is possibly having the best season of his career with all of the injuries happening.

All of these issues have led the Pelicans to having one of the worst records in the NBA, and at this point, it's hard to see if they can recover because of the injuries. It's also fair to point out that they traded Brandon Ingram at the deadline, so it's going to take a lot for them to try to gain ground in the Western Conference with not much talent on the team.

The hope now is that they can evaluate the young talent on their team, such as Yves Missi, and see what direction they want to go in next season when they should be able to get a good draft pick.