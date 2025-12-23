New Orleans Pelicans fans didn't hesitate to boo Anthony Davis during their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Davis used to represent the Pelicans for seven seasons from 2012 to 2019, having been their top overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Throughout 466 games, he averaged 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Davis developed into their franchise star in that span, earning six All-Star selections while landing on three All-NBA teams. He led them to the playoffs twice in 2015 and 2018, reaching the West Semis in his second postseason run.

However, his time with the franchise came to an end in 2019. He requested a trade out of New Orleans as he limited his playing time throughout the season, making it clear his decision to leave was serious. They traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019 offseason, getting Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and draft compensation in return.

Pelicans fans haven't forgotten about that divorce, giving their former star a lot of boos whenever he possessed the ball.

*Anthony Davis touches the ball* Pelicans fans: “BOOOOOOO!”

pic.twitter.com/4uaG7xgahz — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) December 23, 2025

How Pelicans played against Anthony Davis, Mavericks

Pelicans fans got the last laugh over Anthony Davis, seeing the team beat him and the Mavericks 119-113 in the home contest.

The game was close as Dallas led 87-79 after the first three quarters. It wasn't until the fourth period where New Orleans came alive, booming with 40 points on offense to complete the rally and take down the Mavericks.

Six players scored in double-digits for New Orleans in the win. Zion Williamson led the way with 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists. He shot 10-of-14 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Derik Queen came next with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Saddiq Bey had 19 points and seven rebounds, Jordan Poole put up 14 points and two rebounds, while Jeremiah Fears provided 12 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Trey Murphy III turned in 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

New Orleans improved to an 8-22 record on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings while trailing the Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

Rolling with five consecutive wins, the Pelicans will look forward to their next matchup. They will be on the road when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET.