Trey Murphy III created an incredible circus shot highlight during the New Orleans Pelicans' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Murphy is midway through the fifth season of his NBA career with the Pelicans. He has shined as one of the best two-way players on the team while showcasing a strong 3-point shot throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Murphy also has great athleticism, which he showed off with one of his highlights against Memphis. The play took place midway through the second quarter as New Orleans forced a turnover and went on the fastbreak. Zion Williamson handled the ball as he passed it to Murphy, who got into the paint and pulled off a successful acrobatic shot while drawing the foul for the and-1 opportunity.

Trey Murphy with a CIRCUS shot down low for the and-1 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lob3dIK85h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2026

How Trey Murphy III, Pelicans played against Grizzlies

It was a marvelous highlight for Trey Murphy III to achieve, helping the Pelicans take down the Grizzlies 133-127.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first three quarters of the game as Memphis led 101-93. It wasn't until the fourth period when New Orleans came alive with 40 points in the last 12 minutes of regulation.

Free throws, turnovers and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Pelicans prevailed in all three categories by making 28 free throws, limiting their turnovers to just 10, and scored 62 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Grizzlies as they converted 19 shots at the line, turned the ball over 19 times, and produced 48 points inside the paint.

Four players scored in double-digits for New Orleans, including Murphy. He filled up the stat sheet with 32 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Saddiq Bey led the team with 36 points and four rebounds, Zion Williamson had 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Jeremiah Fears provided 12 points and four assists.

New Orleans improved to an 11-36 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They trail the Sacramento Kings by 1.5 games and Utah Jazz by five games.

The Pelicans will look forward to their next two matchups, remaining on the road. They face the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. ET and Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.