Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant are dominating the NBA Trade Deadline rumors, but change is brewing around Bourbon Street basketball. The New Orleans Pelicans are not shopping Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson out of impatience or panic. They are confronting the cold math of roster construction, timing, and market leverage. Murphy III, a 25-year-old sharpshooter averaging 18.2 points while shooting 41% from 3-point range this season, has matured into one of the NBA’s most desirable talents.

His team-friendly contract only adds to the value. Talent-wise, Trey Murphy III represents the archetypal All-Star modern wing, a player who can single-handedly elevate a playoff push and solidify a title contender's place in the conversation for years. For the Pelicans, that makes the fan-favorite both a cornerstone candidate and their most compelling trade chip. With several franchises facing urgent win-now mandates, the front office holds significant leverage in a relatively tight market.

If the Pelicans are serious about maximizing long-term flexibility, they must at least entertain offers from teams chasing titles now, appeasing restless All-Stars, or both. The Golden State Warriors were walking on thin ice with Stephen Curry's swan song before Jimmy Butler's injury. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder have the assets. Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs look ready. Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics might get Jayson Tatum healthy before the NBA Playoffs begin.

Even Trajan Langdon's upstart Detroit Pistons could make a run. Ask the Indiana Pacers about taking these chances for granted. The Pelicans are years away from contention, or so they'll be told by other teams. Any serious offer, league sources indicate to ClutchPoints, must start with a package of at least four tradeable future first-round picks. A framework akin to the “Desmond Bane package” has been the starting point all along.

Pelicans tease title chasers

So, with that understood, movement in the Trey Murphy III is expected soon. Joe Dumars should be ready with the offer sheets and the points of no return for any negotiation.

1. Golden State Warriors

Players: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield Picks: 2026, 2028, 2032 Swaps: 2027, 2029, 2031



The Warriors may only get one more shot to win a title with Stephen Curry in his prime. They can worry about draft capital depletion and roster rebuilding later. Golden State lacks leverage since the league knows they're desperate to maximize Curry's remaining championship window. The Warriors will want to acquire both Murphy and Herb Jones, and should be willing to part with six first-round picks (four for Murphy, two for Jones), including three unprotected picks and three swaps total. Jimmy Butler's injury has complicated their timeline. Dumars smells the blood in the water. Churning up some value from a team that will be rebuilding soon should be the priority.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Players: Lu Dort/Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams Picks: 2026 (via 76ers; top-4 protected), 2026 (via Clippers), 2027 ( via Clippers), 2028 (via Nuggets) Swaps: 2027 (via Thunder 1-10 only), 2027 (via Spurs), 2028 (via Mavericks), 2029, 2031



The Thunder need back-to-back titles more than they need multiple picks in the 2026 or 2027 NBA Drafts. No one will remember a future pick when legacy banners are being hung in OKC. Presti's willingness to overpay in swaps and second-rounders stems from a championship-or-bust mentality; legacy banners in OKC would eclipse any future draft concerns. The Pelicans should be able to pry an extra pick out of this deal for Murphy. They could then double-dip in getting two more for Herb Jones.

3. Detroit Pistons

Players: Duncan Robinson, Tobias Harris Picks: 2026, 2028, 2030 Swaps: 2027, 2029, 2031



Detroit is the most intriguing dark-horse contender. The Pistons are opening a championship window, not closing one, which makes their calculus more delicate. Trajan Langdon knows this core may only get one shot at an NBA Finals appearance over the next five years. Why not go all-in on some of Langdon's best wins as an executive?

Well, they are just starting to open a championship window. Any trade that empties the draft capital now may jam up the process, but practically everyone on the resulting roster would have positive future value. Rosters like that can be flipped for quick fixes down the road. That's why Detroit will want the same deal as the Golden State. The risk for Dumars is that these picks may never reach the top of the lottery if the gamble succeeds.

4. San Antonio Spurs

Players: Harrison Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan Picks: 2026 (via Bulls 1-8 protected), 2026 (swap rights with Hawks), 2027 (via Hawks) Swaps: 2028 (worst of Celtics and Spurs), 2030, 2031 (worst of Kings and Spurs), 2032



The Spurs still need to be proactive to topple the Thunder, but they lack the assets or desperation. Adding more swaps and the picks attached to lottery teams is the only route.

Stars want Trey Murphy III

The Bucks have been trying to placate Giannis Antetokounmpo for years. It led to a title with Jrue Holiday, and also the Damian Lillard stretch provision fiasco. Trey Murphy III is more of a low risk-high reward gamble for anyone trying to keep a star satisfied.

5. Memphis Grizzlies

Players: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Clarke, John Konchar Picks: 2026 (via Suns), 2030 (via Magic), 2032 Swaps: 2027, 2029 (best of Magic or Grizzlies), 2031



To satisfy Ja Morant’s demand for an upgraded roster and avoid a teardown, Zach Kleiman must be bold. Get upgrades that make the All-Stars happy, or trade away Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. That's the only two options, and Kleiman has enough leeway from ownership to take either route. Sending the full “Desmond Bane package” for Murphy and potentially Herb Jones is the clearest way to signal commitment. It is also the only path that plausibly leads to a championship in Memphis. Anything less risks appeasing no one.

6. Atlanta Hawks

Players: Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard Picks: 2026 (best of Pelicans or Bucks), 2026, 2029, 2031 Swaps: 2027 (via Bucks), 2028, 2030, 2032



Murphy III’s appeal here is financial and marketing as much as basketball-related. He delivers near-All-Star production without the cap distortion that usually accompanies it. For a Hawks team desperate to re-enter the contender conversation after the Trae Young era, that matters. GM Bryson Graham (formerly with the Pelicans) can completely shuffle the decks with one more big, well-informed move.

Jalen Johnson's Hawks need at least one more All-Star caliber talent to compete in the next two seasons. No one will come as cheaply on the salary cap as Murphy III. The most contentious point would be the 2026 pick owed to New Orleans; the Pelicans would want it returned, and the Hawks would resist.

7. Toronto Raptors

Players: RJ Barrett Picks: 2026, 2028 Swaps: 2027, 2029, 2031



Toronto’s offer is cleaner than it is compelling. RJ Barrett is still young enough to realize most of the lofty draft potential. The upside is there for a team looking to build around Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. This is a higher-risk move for the Raptors, one that could fizzle in the first round. For New Orleans, it bets on Toronto faltering in the East over the next four years, potentially turning those swaps into valuable selections.

8. Phoenix Suns

Players: Jalen Green, Royce O'Neale Picks: 2026 (worst of Suns or Wizards), 2029 (worst of Suns or Rockets), Swaps: 2027 (via Jazz, Cavaliers, or Timberwolves), 2028 (worst of Nets, Wizards, or Suns), 2030 (worst of Suns or Wizards), 2032



The Phoenix Suns could shake up the Western Conference by teaming Murphy with Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks. Perhaps owner Matt Ishbia learned a lesson from the Kevin Durant experience. Still, they trail the Spurs in swap-heavy package frameworks.

Big markets go bust

Fans complain of big media markets getting special attention. That is not the case in these conversations. The Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers lack the assets to be very assertive.

9. Boston Celtics

Players: Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser Picks: 2026, 2032 Swaps: 2027, 2028 (worst of Celtics and Spurs), 2030, 2031



It's hard to envision the Celtics becoming a lottery team soon, rendering the swaps nearly valueless. New Orleans has little reason to negotiate with Boston unless they strongly believe in Simons and Hauser.

10. New York Knicks

Players: Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson Picks: 2026 Swaps: 2028 (worst of Nets and Knicks), 2030, 2032



The Knicks are apparently working on a landscape-shifting Karl-Anthony Towns trade. Those talks could rope in Trey Murphy III's talent. However, not much upside here as a standalone deal. The draft capital is minimal at best. Bridges and Robinson would not help the rookies and Zion Williamson climb out of the West's basement.

11. Los Angeles Lakers

Players: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura Picks: 2027 (only 1-4), 2031 Swaps: 2028, 2030, 2032



The Los Angeles Lakers package holds little appeal. Austin Reaves is due a raise soon, and Rui Hachimura is seen as a replacement-level talent on a pricey deal. The picks are not compelling enough, given Luka Doncic's age and the market being a free agent magnet.

As the NBA Trade Deadline approaches, the Pelicans must weigh whether Murphy's value peaks now or continues growing. With multiple franchises willing to mortgage their futures, New Orleans holds leverage few teams ever enjoy. The question is whether Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver will use it.