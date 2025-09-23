No adjective would come closer to describing the New Orleans Pelicans' 2024-25 season than the word “nightmare”. Or perhaps “abhorrent” would be much more suitable. Whatever the case may be, it's clear that the Pelicans did not expect to win just 21 games last season, especially not after they acquired Dejounte Murray to supplement their Zion Williamson-led core.

Year-in, year-out, the Pelicans have been enduring injury woes that prevent them from ascending into playoff contention status in the loaded Western Conference. Williamson was once again hit hard by the injury bug; after playing in 70 games during the 2023-24 campaign, he proceeded to suit up in just 30 games last year, and his season ended early yet again as he played in his final game of the year on March 19.

Nonetheless, the Pelicans star might be in for a big year if head coach Willie Green's observations are any indication.

“The day before I went fishing in New Orleans, I had dinner with Willie Green… He said Zion looks great. He is showing a lot more leadership… If you look at their roster, it's a lot deeper and better than a lot of people think,” ESPN insider Marc Spears said, via Pelicans Film Room on X (formerly Twitter).

It simply might be that time of the year when hopes are running high and star players never seem to do anything wrong. This Pelicans squad definitely needs all the hope it can muster after going through figurative hell last year, and there may not be a franchise cornerstone who requires more faith in his ability to keep it together, both physically and off the court, than Williamson.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson battles demons on and off the court

To say that Williamson's career has gone swimmingly would be a massive lie. The Pelicans star cannot seem to stay healthy, as even in his healthiest professional season (2023-2024), he ended up injuring his hamstring, preventing him from suiting up in the playoffs.

But the biggest concern surrounding Williamson may not lie on the hardwood. Back in May, the Pelicans star was sued over allegations of rape in a relationship that spanned around five years. The details in those allegations are rather graphic and rather deplorable.

It would be one thing if Williamson was only struggling to stay fit, and that his body simply won't allow him to be at his best for the Pelicans. But it's another thing entirely for him to be involved in allegations that call into question his character as well.