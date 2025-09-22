With fans locking in their predictions for the New Orleans Pelicans' upcoming 2025-26 season, there is no doubt that the team will be once again led by star Zion Williamson. Though there had been trade speculation around the Pelicans' young star, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars would give insight into the conversations he had with Williamson.

Dumars would speak to the media ahead of the start of training camp and the season in late October and was asked about the relationship with Williamson. There were two main points that Dumars stressed to Williams, which were “responsibility and accountability,” while also emphasizing how “you don't get to be great and not responsible.”

“The main thing that I've talked to Zion about is just responsibility and accountability,” Dumars said, according to the team's X, formerly Twitter, page. “What I've said to him is, you know, with greatness comes responsibility. You don't get to be great and not responsible. And so it's just been a heavy emphasis on that, just being accountable and responsible for what you do. It's not enough just to be talented.”

"Main thing that I've takled to Zion about is just responsibility and accountability… You can't be great without responsibility… He's been great." Joe Dumars on Zion Williamson in the offseason

Pelicans' Joe Dumars on what he stresses to Zion Williamson

As the Pelicans prepare for training camp, the team is hoping they can have Williams for a full season, as he only played 30 games last season, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field. Dumars would continue about the conversations with Williamson, while also saying how “great” and determined the 25-year-old has been.

“And I've said to him, I say, ‘Look, you know, there's a difference between talent and great. Those are two different things. You can be talented without any responsibility. You can't be great without any responsibility. You just can't, that's not what greatness is. And so let's just make sure that we are responsible and accountable,'” Dumars said.

“And I can tell you, he's been great,” Dumars continued. “Zion has been great. I've not had any issues with him. He's been working extremely hard. I see him probably for the last month, in and out of the practice facility, really pushing himself hard. So, I have been happy with him this summer, but still, at the end of the day, man, you got to be responsible and accountable for everything you do.”

New Orleans looks to improve after finishing with a 21-61 record, putting them second-to-last in the West.