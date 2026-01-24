The New Orleans Pelicans are currently last in the NBA's Western Conference with an 11-36 record, potentially looking towards another rebuild following the last few seasons of disappointment. Franchise star Zion Williamson has been doing everything he can to help bring New Orleans back to basketball prominence, but his journey may look a little different following the announcement that his Jordan Brand signature line will be coming to an end.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson first signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand back in 2019 during his entry to the NBA, including the eventual release of his signature Jordan Zion 1 sneaker later in 2021. Since then, Jordan Brand and Williamson have gone on to release four name-bearing signature models, adding to existing signature lines from the likes of Lakers' Luka Doncic and Celtics' Jayson Tatum.

However, Williamson went on to only play 30 games in 2024-25, the third season of his career having played 30 or fewer regular season games. Furthermore, he's been caught in a number of controversies off the court, which could have had an impact in the decision for Jordan Brand to renew his contract.

Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand to part ways

BREAKING: Zion Williamson's signature line with Jordan Brand is coming to an end, sources confirm with Sole Retriever. ✍️✍️ pic.twitter.com/cCFaG4lzqV — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 24, 2026

In an initial report obtained by SoleRetriever, Jordan Brand will not be renewing Zion Williamson's signature line following this season, ending his run with the Zion 4. Williamson will still remain a Jordan Brand athlete, but he may look towards other options if they present themselves. For arguably the most hyped prospect coming into the NBA since LeBron James, any brand would be considered lucky to have such a talent on their roster. However, many fear that Williamson's prime window is quickly closing as his raw talent hasn't translated into success for his team.

Jordan Brand will continue to finish their run of the latest Jordan Zion 4, but this will certainly be an interesting offseason for Williamson as he may begin shopping for new footwear suitors.

