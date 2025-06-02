The New Orleans Pelicans have numerous questions to answer throughout this offseason, but it's certain that former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will be at the center of their plans. Although the 2024-25 season didn't necessarily go according to plan, Williamson continues to expand his reach over at Jordan Brand as one of their signature athletes. Most recently, Jordan Brand dropped a new “Iridescence” colorway of the Jordan Zion 4.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Zion Williamson first signed to Jordan Brand in 2019 shortly after being drafted to the NBA. It wasn't long before the debut Jordan Zion 1 released in 2021 and Williamson officially began his signature sneaker journey. Four shoes in, he joins other names like Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum as the faces of Jordan Brand Basketball.

The Jordan Zion 4 features the latest in Jordan Brand Basketball technology and is specifically designed to withstand the explosive game of the athletic freak they're connected to. Contrasted with the blue tones on the Pelicans uniforms, Williamson will have another clean shoe to opt for on game days.

Jordan Zion 4 “Iridescence”

OFFICIAL LOOK: Jordan Zion 4 “Iridescence” ⚡️@Zionwilliamson 🗓️ May 29th

📝 FB1802-400

💵 $140 pic.twitter.com/AAK1fIkrat — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Jordan Zion 4 “Iridescence” 🦋 RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/TtIkoHWFi4 pic.twitter.com/iTOSnroUkL — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet



This Jordan Zion 4 arrives in Light Photo Blue/Black/Blue Gaze/Coast for an extremely vibrant and coherent ensemble. As the name suggests, the shoes feature iridescent blue hues throughout the upper, particularly around the ankle color. The “wave” pattern along the rest of the upper adds depth with various shades interacting and extending down into a matching midsole and translucent blue outsole.

Finer details will reveal an AirZoom plate along the midfoot for added energy return, accompanied by a black Jordan Jumpman logo. The tongue, laces, and sockliner are done in black for a clean contrast while we see Zion's personal logo etched onto the tongue. While this shoe hasn't been particularly popular in the eyes of the public, this is certainly a clean colorway that's sure to look great on the court.

The Jordan Zion 4 “Iridescence” is now available via Nike and Jordan Brand retailers. The shoes come in full sizing and are available for $175 as they reflect added performance capabilities. What do you think of the latest from Jordan Brand and Zion Williamson?