The Las Vegas Raiders are facing a significant decision with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza recently shared his experience with the team. During a formal meeting at the NFL Combine, Mendoza had what he described as a fantastic interview with the Raiders' coaching staff.

They discussed previous game plays and tested his football IQ on a whiteboard, but a standout moment for Mendoza was a brief phone conversation with part-owner Tom Brady, which he called incredibly special.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, several coaches from teams looking to add a quarterback believe that Geno Smith still has value in the market. They feel that his performance was hampered by the Raiders' offensive system rather than a decline in his skills.

Although the Raiders are widely expected to select Mendoza as their next franchise leader, they prefer not to start a rookie quarterback in Week 1.

Since the team is financially committed to Smith for the upcoming season, they plan to keep him on the roster to start until Mendoza is fully ready to take over.

Head coach Klint Kubiak is reportedly eager to pursue Mendoza after reviewing his collegiate game film.

Mendoza stood out at Indiana, recording 3,535 passing yards and leading the nation with 41 passing touchdowns last season.

Kubiak believes these attributes are crucial for a Raiders offense that has struggled for consistency, arguing that Mendoza’s talent could complement existing roster weapons, such as Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

The potential partnership of an emerging talent like Mendoza with the mentorship of Smith and Brady offers a clear path forward for a franchise in need of stability.

As the draft approaches, the focus remains on whether this promising alignment will officially take shape in Vegas, restoring the team's competitive edge.