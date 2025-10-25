Zion Williamson had an insane dunk on Victor Wembanyama during the New Orleans Pelicans' matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Williamson has begun his seventh year in the NBA, looking to be at his most healthy since the 2023-24 campaign. He's dealt with weight and injury issues throughout his young career, arguably making this season the most important one for him.

Williamson had a solid season opener, getting 27 points and nine rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies. He continued that momentum going into this matchup against Wembanyama and the Spurs. The big play happened in the first 20 seconds of the game, as Williamson drove his way into the paint and dunked over the towering big man in style.

How Zion Williamson, Pelicans played against Spurs

This campaign will be a prove-it year for Zion Williamson, showing the need for him to have the best season of his career. Despite his efforts in this game, it wasn't enough as the Pelicans lost 120-116 to Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in overtime.

Both teams exchanged blows over the course of the game. Neither refused to create any big distance from one another until San Antonio finally pulled away in the overtime period. They outscored the hosts 13-9 in the last five minutes of play, securing the road win in the process.

Rebounding and 3-point shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Spurs won in both categories, grabbing 59 rebounds while knocking down 13 3-pointers. It wasn't the same for the Pelicans, getting 45 rebounds while converting just 10 triples.

Five players scored in double-digits on New Orleans' behalf, including Williamson. He finished with a stat line of 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. He shot 8-of-18 from the field and 11-of-16 from the free-throw line. Trey Murphy III came next with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Poole had 21 points and five assists, Derik Queen put up 15 points and six rebounds, while Jeremiah Fears provided 13 points and four rebounds.

The Pelicans will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Boston Celtics on Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.