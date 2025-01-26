The New Orleans Pelicans' performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night left a lot to be desired as they fell 123-92 on the road. Head coach Willie Green did not make any excuses for his team's performance following the game, deciding to take the loss and move on.

Although the scoreboard did not look how they would have liked when the night came to an end, there is one significant positive for the Pelicans to take away from the game. Star power forward Zion Williamson returned to the lineup and spent 26 minutes on the floor. Williamson led all scorers with 28 points while shooting 11-of-20 from the field. He also added 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

While Williamson was happy to have the chance to get back on the floor, he understands that the team, as well as himself, still have a ways to go.

“It felt great being back out there with the team,” Williamson said. “Even though I didn’t play in the first end of the back-to-back, you could tell that we were overall sluggish. There were times we tried to pick it up, but Charlotte would hit a timely 3. Just one of those nights for us.”

A specific aspect of the game that frustrated Williamson was the inconsistent amount of minutes he was given. He felt that he was pulled off the floor anytime he got into a rhythm but understands the team is trying to help him avoid yet another stint on the injury report.

“I’m feeling good, definitely still frustrated with the minutes distribution,” Williamson said. “I feel like when I do find that pace of the game, I’m gonna get subbed out. I understand why they’re doing it, though.”

The Pelicans have improved since the 2025 portion of the schedule began. They doubled their win total and picked up four victories in a row, their longest winning streak of the season. A contributor to their recent success has been young shooting guard Trey Murphy III.

Murphy has put together multiple high-level performances lately, including multiple 30+ point performances. Against the Hornets, Murphy recorded 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals. Murphy's performance caught the attention of Williamson.

“Numbers-wise and eye-test-wise, he’s improved in every aspect of this game, even shooting,” Williamson said. “I can’t even commend him enough on the work he’s put in. Growing as a leader on and off the court. He’s just doing Trey things, but even more.”

Williamson, Murphy, and the rest of the Pelicans return to action on Monday night, rounding out their road trip against the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.