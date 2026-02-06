Armed with one of the league’s most potent engines, James Borrego's busted-up New Orleans Pelicans are undergoing a fundamental and deliberate shift. Zion Williamson's offensive ceiling has never been in doubt; it's through the All-NBA roof statistically. However, the problem has been building a sustainable defensive ecosystem around a roster anchored by a high-usage, downhill force whose greatest value comes with the ball in his hands.

The All-Star's bulk is best used on the low block or as a help defender, not a point of attack aggressor, so James Borrego is bringing back Bully Ball to the Big Easy. Bigger bodies from one through five reduce the burden on Williamson to be a backline eraser, allowing the point forward to conserve energy for offense while still fitting within a coherent, effective defensive scheme. That's why Saddiq Bey, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Saddiq Bey should get used to the current setup.

“Well, I think part of it is we've added a little more size to the lineup,” Borrego noted. “We've slowly but surely been making progress in this area, but you know, I think the board, we've been putting attention on the board.”

The shift represents a philosophical change for a team that has struggled to find its defensive identity. Borrego has made it clear that the Pelicans cannot compete for relevance without a dramatic improvement on defense, which includes rebounds to finish possessions. New Orleans has gotten better lately, going from 43.9 rebounds per game (17th) this season to 45.9 (10th) since moving to the bigger starting lineup.

“Physicality number one in the half court. Just being more handsy, physical, and aggressive at the expense of fouls, too. We're trying to turn this thing through our physicality,” explained Borrego. “So, as I've shared with our guys, to be a relevant team in this league, you have to defend. There's not a relevant team that's going to be 28th, 29th, or 30th in the league defensively. Just not going to happen.”

Emphasizing length and muscle complements Williamson's game while addressing the team's defensive deficiencies. By surrounding the point forward with larger, more physical players, the Pelicans aim to control the glass and establish a more intimidating presence in the paint.

“The teams that have made progress from even two years ago, one year ago, have done it through the defensive lens,” Borrego noted. “We as an organization have to find a defensive identity to move this thing forward. And that's the goal here. Our guys understand it, we value it, and moving forward, we've got to see and demand that defense is the priority.”

Borrego's willingness to accept more fouls as a trade-off for increased physicality signals a fundamental shift in approach. Rather than playing cautious defense, the Pelicans are embracing a more aggressive mentality that prioritizes disruption and toughness. It's the first step to turning around a stagnant culture that seems comfortable settling for NBA Play-In Tournament appearances.