The New York Knicks stand on the precipice of greatness. After a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign that saw them reach the Eastern Conference Finals and post a 51-31 record, the franchise is closer to an NBA title than it has been in decades. But as the dust settles on another playoff heartbreak, the message is clear, standing pat won’t be enough. The Knicks must be bold, aggressive, and strategic this offseason to transform themselves from contenders into champions.

The foundation is strong with Jalen Brunson playing at an MVP level, Karl-Anthony Towns providing offensive firepower, and a supporting cast featuring Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart. Yet New York must pursue transformative trades to break through the Eastern Conference logjam and topple the NBA’s elite. Here are three deals that could put the Knicks over the top in 2026, including a blockbuster bid for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Blockbuster: Giannis Antetokounmpo to New York

Trade Proposal

Knicks receive:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive:

Karl-Anthony Towns

Mikal Bridges

Mitchell Robinson

2026 and 2028 first-round picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly “open-minded” about his future in Milwaukee after another disappointing playoff exit and the devastating injury to Damian Lillard. With the Bucks facing a murky outlook and the Knicks flush with tradable talent and draft capital, New York is one of the few teams positioned to make a compelling offer.

This deal would gut the Knicks’ depth, but pairing Giannis with Jalen Brunson would instantly create one of the NBA’s most formidable duos. Giannis’ two-way dominance would give New York the superstar edge it has lacked since the 1970s. While the cost is steep, sacrificing Towns’ scoring, Bridges’ defense, and Robinson’s rebounding, the Knicks would still retain OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and a strong supporting cast.

Financially, the move is challenging but feasible. The Knicks are already pushing the salary cap’s second apron, but consolidating salaries into a true superstar is the kind of risk championship teams must take. With Giannis in the fold, the Knicks would immediately become the favorites in the East and legitimate threats to win it all.

Defensive Upgrade: Mitchell Robinson for Herb Jones

Trade Proposal

Knicks receive:

Herb Jones

Pelicans receive:

Mitchell Robinson

2027 second-round pick

If the Knicks miss out on Giannis or want to further bolster their wing defense, targeting Herb Jones is a savvy play. Jones finished top five in Defensive Player of the Year voting and made the All-Defensive First Team, while also shooting above league average from three. His versatility would give Tom Thibodeau a lockdown defender capable of guarding the NBA’s best wings.

Mitchell Robinson’s value is at an all-time high after a stellar postseason, but his injury history and the emergence of Ariel Hukporti as a rotation big make him expendable. Swapping Robinson for Jones would allow the Knicks to play smaller, switch-heavy lineups and improve their perimeter defense, an essential ingredient for playoff success.

Bench Scoring Boost: Acquire Jordan Clarkson

Trade Proposal

Knicks receive:

Jordan Clarkson

Jazz receive:

Miles McBride

Pacome Dadiet

2026 second-round pick

The Knicks’ bench scoring was inconsistent throughout the 2024-25 season, with Miles McBride and Cameron Payne providing solid but unspectacular production. Jordan Clarkson, a proven microwave scorer, could be the spark plug New York needs off the pine. Averaging 16 points per game with the Jazz, Clarkson’s ability to create his own shot and catch fire in a hurry would give the Knicks a new dimension in tight playoff games.

Utah, deep in a rebuild, would likely be amenable to adding young talent and draft capital. For the Knicks, this move would solidify their second unit and ensure that scoring droughts don’t derail deep postseason runs.

These trades work for several reasons. First, acquiring Giannis would provide the Knicks with a bona fide top-five player and the kind of transcendent talent required to win a championship in today’s NBA. Adding Herb Jones would significantly improve the team’s defensive versatility, transforming the Knicks into one of the league’s best defensive units and allowing them to effectively switch and contain elite scorers. Finally, bringing in Jordan Clarkson would address one of the Knicks’ biggest weaknesses, bench scoring, without forcing them to sacrifice any of their core starters.

The Knicks’ window is open, but the Eastern Conference remains stacked. Boston, Indiana, and Miami are all formidable, and the West is loaded with young talent. To rise above the pack, New York must be willing to take risks and make bold moves.

Jalen Brunson’s confidence in this group is unwavering: “There’s not an ounce of any type of doubt. I’m that confident with this group”. But confidence alone won’t deliver a title. These three trades—headlined by a seismic push for Giannis—could finally bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Madison Square Garden.