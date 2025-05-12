The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics will be back on the court this Monday evening for the continuation of their second-round series in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks are still ahead in the series, two games to one, but the Celtics have the momentum going into Game 4 after beating New York at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 last Saturday via a 115-93 score.

Speaking of Towns, he hurt his left ring finger in Game 3, leaving some to wonder about his availability for Game 4 in New York versus the reigning NBA champions.

Here's everything we know about Karl-Anthony Towns' injury and his playing status vs. the Celtics.

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Celtics

It appears that there shouldn't be any real concern about Towns' chances of playing in Game 4 of this series. Although he got his finger banged up in Game 3, the former Kentucky Wildcats star big man is not on the injury report, as of Monday morning.

In Game 3, the 29-year-old Karl-Anthony Towns finished the contest with 21 points and 15 rebounds, but he was very inefficient on the floor. He shot just 5-for-18 from the field and was 1-for-5 on 3-point attempts. He made bank on the foul line, though, going 10-for-11 from the charity stripe.

So far in the playoffs, Towns is averaging 19.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while making 40.6 percent of his tries from behind the arc.

Knicks injury report

The Knicks will have all hands on deck in Game 4, as no New York player is on the injury report. Expect Tom Thibodeau to have all his assets ready to give it a go when called upon to enter the contest.

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns are the projected starting lineup for New York in Game 4, as the Knicks look to rebound from their letdown performance in Game 3, where they made only 40 percent of their field goal attempts and got outscored in the first three quarters.

Celtics injury report

The Celtics are not as healthy as New York, but they don't have a key player on the injury report as well. Only Sam Hauser, who did not play in Game 2 and Game 3 because of an ankle issue, is on the report as questionable with the said injury.