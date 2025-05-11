On Saturday afternoon, the New York Knicks dropped Game 3 of their second round series to the Boston Celtics, reducing their lead in the matchup to 2-1. One big storyline coming out of this game was the health of big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who appeared to hurt his hand at one point in the contest but was able to stay in the game.

Knicks fans were understandably concerned that the injury might affect Towns' status moving forward in the series, but thankfully, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News had a positive update on that front Sunday.

“Karl-Anthony Towns was a full participant in Knicks practice today after injuring his finger yesterday in Game 3,” reported Winfield on X, formerly Twitter. “He is expected to play in Game 4. Towns played through a thumb injury during the season & still found ways to impact wins w/o volume 3s. NYK needs whatever he has.”

Towns hasn't had a great series so far vs the Celtics but the Knicks are still up 2-1 thanks to two 20-point comebacks on the road in the first two games of the series in Boston.

The Knicks were helped out by the fact that the Celtics shot 25 for 100 on three point attempts in the first two games of the series. Predictably, the law of averages asserted itself in Game 3, as Boston came out scorching hot from beyond the arc and took yet another 20-point lead, this time not coming close to relinquishing it.

The Knicks now face what could be considered a must-win Game 4 on Monday evening at Madison Square Garden, or else they will risk relinquishing the home court advantage they worked so hard to earn in the first two games of the series.

Game 4 is slated for Monday evening at 7:30 PM ET and will be carried nationally by ESPN.