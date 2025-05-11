ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics will look to even things up as they face the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday at Madison Square Garden. The champs look to tie it as we continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Celtics-Knicks Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Celtics defeated the Knicks 115-93 in Game 3, finally getting a win in the series after losing the first two games at the TD Garden. It was a brutal reality check for the Knicks, who fell behind again. But this time, they could not catch up.

Here are the Celtics-Knicks Game 4 NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Celtics-Knicks Game 4 Odds

Boston Celtics: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

New York Knicks: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 209 (-110)

Under: 209 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Celtics Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics had to win Game 3. Significantly, this game displayed why every contest matters. Beating the defending champs in four games is tough, and the Celtics have demonstrated why they are the best and heavily favored team in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics shot 48.2 percent in Game 3, including 50 percent from beyond the arc. After struggling with the three-point shot in the first two games, the Celtics bounced back with a vengeance. The Celtics also shot 88.2 percent from the free-throw line. Likewise, the defense also blocked eight shots and managed six steals.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 22 points while shooting 8 for 20. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown opened the offense by scoring 19 points while Derrick White added 17. Al Horford had 15 points while Payton Pritchard had 23 off the bench. Ultimately, the starters did their job, hitting their shots and getting back on defense to prevent the Knicks from doing the same to them.

The Celtics will cover the spread if their starters can get things going early in the game and build a large lead. Then, they must continue to clamp down on defense and prevent the Knicks from getting things going.

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks need more urgency after pathetic first-half performances in each game. Breaking down the very first possession, it all started with Jalen Brunson getting the ball and working ISO against the perimeter defense, first by Jrue Holiday and then by Brown. Brunson got past the first defender, but before he could make contact with the defenders at the rim, he deferred to the corner shooter. Instead of taking the jump shot from the right side of the key, Brunson deflected. This resulted in a missed three-pointer and a quick bucket on the other side.

The Knicks must overcome the Celtics' perimeter defense to have a better chance of avoiding slow starts. Their inability to get past this elite Boston defense is causing them to force bad shots that ping off the rim. Therefore, the Knicks must execute their game plan and avoid early shooting slumps to prevent a first-half deficit.

Brunson finished with 27 points while shooting 9 for 21, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. However, most of his points came when the game was already out of hand. The Knicks need Brunson to be better earlier in the game. Likewise, Karl-Anthony Towns must do more in the first half. Towns finished with 21 points while shooting 5 for 18 from the floor, while also grabbing 15 rebounds. Mikal Bridges had 12 points. Alarmingly, OG Anunoby had just two points while shooting 1 for 6 from the field.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can find better shooting chances early in the game to avoid another 20-point deficit. Then, they must contain the Celtics from beyond the arc, not letting Tatum or any of their sharpshooters get good shooting opportunities.

Final Celtics-Knicks Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Celtics have dominated this series despite trailing 2-1. Yet, they are down 2-1. The Celtics will look to demolish the Knicks again and even up the series. So far, the Knicks have struggled to keep pace with the Celtics, and would be down 3-0 if not for two second-half surges. It is hard to trust the Knicks to bounce back in this game after their terrible performances over the first half of every game.

I can see the Celtics jumping all over the Knicks, making three-point shots while stuffing them and limiting their chances, the same thing they have done in every game in this series. Consequently, the Knicks don't have the firepower to keep up with the Celtics unless they change their approach.

Final Celtics-Knicks Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -6.5 (-110)