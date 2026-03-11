When news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles were locking up Jordan Davis on a three-year, $78 million extension, it sparked all sorts of different reactions from across the football world.

To some, the deal was well-earned, with Davis improving his play in each of the past three seasons on the way to his best overall performance in terms of stats and snaps in 2025. And yet, to others, the number is huge for a nose tackle who still isn't feared as a pass rusher, to the point where they openly questioned if it would have made more sense to bring back players like Nakobe Dean instead.

Taking some time to talk about what it means to play in Philadelphia during his post-extension press conference, Davis gave a rousing speech that will have Philadelphia fans ready to climb the lamp posts around Independence Hall.

“This city is beautiful. This city is amazing with a lot of charm. Philadelphia is a place where people, blue-collar, hard workers, wake up on Sundays and watch football. And when they cheer, they cheer hard. They cheer with their passion,” Davis said.

“It's everything. And, you know, this train couldn't run without them. If you're not getting better, you're getting worse in this league. So any way that I can get better, we're hoping Coach Clint and Coach Vic, and, you know, just elevate my game to a different level, a new level. You know, we had a good year last year, but let's make it a great year next year.”

Is Davis a perfect player? No, but in 2025, he was the team's most consistent defensive lineman as Jalen Carter dealt with injuries and a Week 1 suspension. While he will still need to prove he can get close to double-digit sacks to justify his current cap hit, if Davis continues to play over 600 defensive snaps per game and improve his physicality to keep up with the requirements of a full-time workload, it will look well-deserved in no time.