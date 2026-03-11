The Atlanta Braves announced multiple roster moves on Wednesday. Former Cleveland Guardians star Carlos Carrasco stands out among the players involved, as he was reassigned to minor league camp.

“The #Braves today optioned LHP Hayden Harris to Triple-A Gwinnett and reassigned RHPs Carlos Carrasco, Elieser Hernández and James Karinchak to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 50 active players in camp,” the Braves announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The Braves acquired Carrasco last season. The veteran pitcher — who finished fourth in American League Cy Young voting with Cleveland in 2017 — appeared in three total games with Atlanta last season. He re-signed with the Braves on a minor league contract this past offseason.

Karinchak, who also once found success in Cleveland, was reassigned to minor league camp as well. The Braves added Karinchak during the offseason as a relief depth option.

Article Continues Below

Harris, 27, made a few MLB appearances last season with the Braves. He found success in the minor leagues as well. Harris could receive a big league promotion at some point in 2026.

Hernandez, 30, made his MLB debut in 2018. He most recently appeared in a big league game in 2024. His veteran experience could make him a candidate to join the Braves at some point this year.

The Braves need all of the depth they can get. Injures have been an unfortunate storyline for the ball club so far during spring training.

Meanwhile, the four aforementioned players will look to impress at minor league camp in hopes of returning to the big leagues during the regular season.