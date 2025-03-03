Star New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson's 2024-25 campaign continues to impress as he has picked up another accolade to add to the list. Brunson was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Feb. 24-March 2.

“Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 19 of the 2024-25 season (Feb. 24 – March 2),” NBA Communications posted via Twitter/X.

The Knicks went 3-0 during that stretch, beating the Philadelphia 76ers at home and the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat on the road.

Brunson averaged 29.3 points, five rebounds and 6.3 assists in each contest. He is leading the Knicks in points and assists this season, averaging 26.1 and 7.4 respectively. He also adds three rebounds and a steal per contest while shooting 49% from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range.

Brunson and the Knicks return to action on Tuesday night when they host the Golden State Warriors.

Knicks, Jalen Brunson clutch

Star New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has had a clutch season, something that head coach Tom Thibodeau has noticed.

“He’s a big-time shot-maker, but it’s also his teammates,” coach Thibodeau said via The Athletic. “They understand what you have to do. It takes five guys to execute in order to create the shots for him. And then he’s got to make them, which is another element.

“Then he’s also got to make the right reads. He didn’t force it. That was the right play, and it was a great play. OG was ready. It was great shot preparation. He let it fly. It was beautiful.”

Guard Josh Hart has also been impressed by Brunson's clutch factor.

“It’s the mindset,” said Hart. “Obviously, (Brunson’s) shot-making, but his playmaking is the biggest thing. He made a big 3 and then very next possession he drew two, got in the lane and found OG wide-open.

“It’s (Brunson’s) playmaking that gives us confidence. We know, in a close game, we have one of the few guys in the league where you make sure it’s close, and then we have a chance to go out there and win.”

The Knicks could accomplish something special in 2025, and Brunson could play a large part in that.