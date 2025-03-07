Jalen Brunson suffered a brutal injury during the New York Knicks' clash against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

With 1:24 left in the overtime period with the Lakers up 107-105, Brunson drove inside the paint to attempt a shot around the rim.

Austin Reaves and LeBron James contested his shot, but Brunson landed on Reaves' foot, which visibly rolled his ankle.

Brunson stayed on the floor in pain before getting up with help from his teammates. Having drawn a foul on Reaves, he went on to convert both free throws before making his way to the locker room for evaluation. The Knicks later ruled him out for the rest of the game.

How Jalen Brunson, Knicks performed vs Lakers

Despite Jalen Brunson's heroics prior to the injury, it wasn't enough as the Knicks lost 113-109 to the Lakers in what was otherwise an overtime thriller.

New York controlled the lead for a majority of the game. They were up 33-32 with 9:57 left in the second quarter and held the advantage until the last two minutes of regulation. Los Angeles made back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 99-96 lead, but Brunson used a three-point play to even the score and force overtime. The Lakers won the overtime battle, outscoring the Knicks 14-10 in the period.

Before the injury ended his night, Brunson finished with 39 points and 10 assists. He shot 13-of-26 from the field, including 12-of-13 from the free-throw line. OG Anunoby came next with 20 points, Josh Hart had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns provided 12 points and 14 rebounds.

New York fell to 40-22 on the season but maintain their spot at third place in the Eastern Conference standings. They trail the Boston Celtics by 4.5 games and Cleveland Cavaliers by 12 games.

While they await an update on Brunson's injury, the Knicks will look to rebound in their next matchup. They face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.