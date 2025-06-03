Following the surprising news that the New York Knicks fired coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons with the team, superfan Ben Stiller shared his take on the matter.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a message about the news. He was “grateful” for Thibodeau bringing the team to relevancy, and it sounds like Stiller was a big fan of his.

“I am a Tom Thibodeau fan,” Stiller said. “He brought this team back. I felt he gave every bit of himself and was always looking to improve. I will always be grateful for how far he brought the Knicks. They are relevant again. They are championship contenders again. The Knicks became winners again with him.

“Thank you COACH THIBS,” his post concluded.

Why was Tom Thibodeau fired by the Knicks?

Leon Rose made the decision to move on from Thibodeau. It was a somewhat surprising move, considering Thibodeau has led the Knicks to the postseason in four of his five years with the team. Additionally, they agreed to a three-year contract extension during last offseason.

Article Continues Below

Perhaps the Knicks' loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals was the nail in the coffin. Thibodeau led the team to an upset series win over the defending champions, the Boston Celtics. However, the Knicks were eliminated in six games by the Pacers.

The first loss of the series was especially brutal. The Knicks held a late lead that evaporated. Regulation culminated with a Tyrese Haliburton buzzer-beater that bounced in.

From there, the Knicks were not able to recover. They lost Game 2 before splitting Games 3 and 4. They then lost Game 6 in convincing fashion in Indiana, failing to bring the series back to New York.

It is not as if the Knicks are without talent. They have star guard Jalen Brunson at the center of their team. Brunson averaged 26 points per game in the 2024-25 regular season.

They also have other star players, such as Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. Maybe the Knicks felt as though Thibodeau didn't get the job done with adequate talent.

Either way, the Knicks will have to find a new coach. We will see how Knicks fans like Ben Stiller react to whoever they decide to hire for the position.