New York Knicks superfan Ben Stiller has a rift with Pat McAfee. It all stems from a Game 4 callout during the NBA Playoffs.

The verbose ESPN radio and media personality McAfee isn't shy about his own fandom for the Indiana Pacers. McAfee was loud and leading cheers during Tuesday's Pacers win. He even called out the Knicks celebrities including Stiller with this NSFW message on the microphone.

“Indianapolis, Indiana, we’ve got some bigwigs from the big city in the building,” Pat McAfee declared. “Spike Lee is here! Ben Stiller is here! Timothée Chalamet is here! Let's send these sons of [expletive] back to New York with their ears ringing. Let’s turn this [expletive] up.”

Stiller, however, didn't take too kindly of the jab. He called McAfee “weird” on social media.

“He must be playing around – if it’s an actual point of view it seems a little anachronistic or cliche?” Stiller asked. “Like we are ‘big city celebs’ and we shouldn’t be there in the heartland? Again, everyone we met was awesome and incredibly cool.”

Is Ben Stiller keeping faith in Knicks despite 1-3 deficit to Pacers? 

Stiller never wavered in his faith toward the Knicks after going down 2-0. He tweeted out “series is not over” following the Game 2 defeat inside Madison Square Garden.

The actor and comedian still called McAfee “weird” while defending his appearance inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Yes. Weird. We were happy to be there and cheer our team and other than that Indy fans were awesome,” Stiller posted on X.

However, he fired off a confident hashtag right after his post: Knicks in seven.

The star of films like “Zoolander,” “Dodgeball,” and soon the co-star of “Happy Gilmore 2” still believes his team can pull a comeback. The Knicks will return to their home crowd at MSG Thursday — with Stiller likely in the building. But Indiana closes the series with one more win.