When Carmelo Anthony was traded to the New York Knicks, fans were expecting to at least get a championship out of his tenure. What they ended up getting instead were good regular seasons at the beginning, but they didn't reach an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. During the final years of his tenure, the Knicks couldn't find the fire that they needed to win, and everything began to fall apart.

Through all of that, Knicks fans needed a scapegoat, and it was Anthony who caught most of the blame for the team's lack of success. Anthony recently opened up about his relationship with the Knicks on The Boardroom podcast.

“I went through it,” Anthony said. “I went through kind of against New York in a sense. Like me playing against my own fans at times. Most people are like why do you love it? Why are you connected to it? How the hell I can’t be. I went through hell, I went through the fire, I done took every responsibility, accountability that you could possibly take as an athlete here in New York.”

Despite what he went through, Anthony never felt the need to say anything about how he was treated.

“I think the fact that I went through what I went through in New York and it was only one sided when I was going through it,” Anthony said. “I never spoke on it, I’ve never said anything, I stood tall on everything. I just backed out of it and I think once I left it was a different type of appreciation because it’s like damn, we’re still going through this.”

Carmelo Anthony opens up about time on Nuggets

Not only did Carmelo Anthony speak about his time with the Knicks, but also his time with the Denver Nuggets. Anthony and his ex-head coach George Karl have been going back and forth over the past years, and Anthony shared that he may have understood where the former Nuggets coach was coming from looking back.

“He's been around the block for a long time and was trying to send me a message in a way. If he would’ve delivered the message differently, I probably would’ve received it differently. But now looking back at it like, damn he was saying some s—t to me but it wasn’t the way you should say it to a person in that situation,” Anthony said.

Karl recently came out and apologized for his long-standing beef with Anthony, and it looks like they may be heading on good terms.